4 Ways To Stay Motivated While Surviving Exams

It’s no secret exam season is in full swing right now. The impending threat of midterms is looming for students everywhere, which can be a major source of stress. Whether you’re struggling to find the motivation to lock in or simply need new ways to spice up your usual routine, here are four things you can do to keep the studying momentum at a high.

romanticize studying

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jo (@eggtaurus) Sometimes, getting started is the hardest part. Finding the energy to sit down and do work can be unnecessarily tough. However, a quick fix for this issue is romanticizing studying as a task and thinking of it as something much cooler than it is. As for exactly how to romanticize your studying, that’s entirely up to you! The most common way people make their schoolwork more aesthetically pleasing is by creating vision boards that fit the academic vibe they’re aiming for. These can be more general, or you can draw inspiration from something or someone more specific. You could model a vision board based on the aesthetic of your favorite academic weapon characters, such as Hermione Granger, Rory Gilmore, or Elle Woods, to name just a few. If you’re not feeling up to being crafty and making a vision board, another way you can romanticize your studying is by listening to ambient music. Whether you’re more into orchestral arrangements or lo-fi instrumentals, the right soundtrack to your studies can help add to the atmosphere and make your work all the more fun.

Create a reward system

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coffee Treat (@coffee__treat) If you’re utterly swamped by work and are searching for an additional push to navigate through it all, you might want to consider creating a reward system for yourself as motivation. Who doesn’t love a little extra incentive here and there, right? Whichever way you design your system and what you choose to reward yourself with is entirely your choice. You could break it down into as big or small chunks as you see fit, such as treating yourself after you finish an essay versus after you finish every paragraph. What you choose to reward yourself with after completing your tasks can range from a piece of candy to a fun beverage to even a new article of clothing. The beauty of it is that it can be whatever fits your needs and academic goals.

find a new study spot

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calvin's Coffee House (@calvins_coffee) If your study motivation is coming to a standstill, you might want to consider changing your environment! If you usually find yourself studying in your room, you can branch out and either visit some libraries or local coffee shops to knock out some work. Sometimes, a vibe shift in your study space is all you need. To my FSU readers, if you’re looking for a new spot to get some work done, I will never shut up about Calvin’s Coffee House. The atmosphere is super cozy, the drinks are delicious, and it’s conveniently located on campus. It’s the perfect destination to check out if you haven’t already visited!

Give yourself grace