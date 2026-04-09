4 Tips for Incoming Freshmen With Associate’s Degrees

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I graduated high school with a diploma and an associate in arts (A.A.) degree, I simply assumed that college would be a breeze. I mean, I know what I’m majoring in, have an overabundance of credit hours, and obviously, I know how to make friends, so what can this university surprise me with? The answer: a lot.

Since I took all my general education classes at my small community college, with 15 students per class, I was excited about the idea of attending such a large school. Listening to lectures in packed halls with hundreds of students, sitting at a random table in the dining hall, making lifelong friends, bonding with the other first-year students on my dorm floor, and ultimately being able to say I went to a school like Florida State and fit in.

While I’m sure there are a handful of gifted, extreme extroverts who can look at that list and say, “Yes, I had all of those experiences,” the small army of daydreaming introverts and I had no such luck.

Florida State is already such an overwhelming school for the average incoming freshman. Still, when you add in being streamlined into small, major-specific courses, placed into returner halls, and not having the skills to make friends since middle school, things can feel very lonely very fast.

With some extra guidance and these simple tips, I hope to make the transition easier for students like me who need the extra boost.

Go Somewhere Besides Your Class or Dorm View this post on Instagram By earning your A.A. in high school, you’ve completed all the boring, basic requirements everyone has to take, but that’s the whole point. Everyone has to take them; a whole slew of similarly placed first-year students are crammed into large lecture halls and just waiting for you to approach and make a friend. In already having your A.A. as a freshman, you’re placed into major-specific courses, and depending on your major, there’s typically no more than 20-30 kids in each class. These students are already juniors and seniors who are nice but have already made friends and are just checking off boxes before they graduate. While classes are typically the number one place to meet people, there are so many other places on campus that you can explore and find community; you just need to break out of the class-to-dorm cycle. Communal spaces like the libraries, dining halls, the Student Union, and courtyards are great places to approach other first-year students by just asking to sit with them. There are also so many student organizations to fulfill every interest you have. Like any new experience away from home, it’ll be scary at first. You might have to work up to it, but remember that every first-year student is starting over, too. You’re all in the same boat! Listen to Every Spiel View this post on Instagram This is a weird quirk of mine, but I love it when someone approaches me with a flyer and a spiel. When I’m just strolling down Legacy Walk, in no rush, and someone asks if I have a minute, I eat it up. Now, surely not every club or organization that approaches you is going to be personally interesting, but sometimes you can still find a lot in common with whoever stopped you. I’ve been stopped by circus performers who shared my love for John Steinbeck and rugby players who also attended the crochet club. When you have the time to give, these 30-second conversations can turn into really fun conversations that don’t have to lead to you signing their petition or attending a meeting. Even if you only listen and walk away, you’re still gaining fun knowledge about what FSU offers that you can share with others, and maybe even get a sticker for your junk journal. When you’re walking down a busy sidewalk, and someone asks if you have a minute, give it to them and learn about the community around you. Take Fun Electives View this post on Instagram You did all the hard work: taking college courses along with your high school work, working part-time, and saving up for university at the same time. Now that you’re here, you deserve to have fun. Electives are meant to be up to you, that’s literally the whole point. Any introductory class is typically a larger class, opening up the possible connections you can make. Art, religion, language, ecology, or philosophy classes are so fun and great for those new to the topic. FSU also offers so many sports and health classes for one credit that are great to take with friends or to meet others with a passion for bowling or dynamic stretching! Be Comfortable by Yourself View this post on Instagram The point of this whole piece is to give tips for how to break out of the feeling of isolation that an advanced track can produce. Yet, I love doing activities alone! Not every moment you spend outside needs to be spent thinking about meeting people and building community; sometimes, you just need to build yourself up. Being comfortable doing things on your own may feel lonely or weird at first, but it’s all about treating yourself and finding balance. My number one thing to do alone is to see a movie. The Askew Student Life Center (ASLC) shows such amazing films that I’m dying to see, but I can’t find anyone to go with me. I often hear, “Well, I’d go, but I don’t want to go alone,” from people. As long as you’re safe to be going somewhere alone, I’d say go for it. Solo study dates, seeing the circus, a trip for ice cream, a quick workout, and even just a walk around College Town are full activities you can do alone, so better acquaint yourself with FSU and its community.

These tips can be applied to virtually any incoming first-year student with no built-in community. Still, as a former terrified first-year with my A.A. and no friends from home, I wanted to highlight how unique the experience is.

We all feel lost at first, and we all have our own struggles to overcome, but getting past your own hesitations (and the universal want to transfer after your first month), you’ll see all that FSU has to offer.

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