4 Essential E-Portfolio Tips I Learned During My Internship

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Well, girls, we’re nearing the end of the spring semester. That means upcoming summer internships or graduation, aka job searching. If you’re like me, you also feel the dread and pressure of applying to positions. Every job or internship asks for a resume and a cover letter, but it can feel a little frustrating when it’s all work and no show.

Having a portfolio, however, is a great way to show visual proof of your work that is always accessible. During my first internship, we were asked to create an online portfolio to show the work we’d done. I found it a rewarding tool because it provided a creative space to exhibit my skills and experience.

I had a cousin who was asked for her portfolio every time she applied for a job, so it’s handy to have one ready. While I thoroughly recommend everyone have an online portfolio, I’m aware that it’s hard to figure out for the first time. So worry not — here are four tips I learned during my internship!

Start with a Template View this post on Instagram A post shared by R.k. De la Rosa (@rkreate) Creating a portfolio was so much harder than I thought. I gave up about five times before getting the hang of it. Instead of starting with a blank canvas, beginning with a template makes it easier to handle. I chose to create a website using Wix, but other tools like Canva, Adobe Portfolio, and Squarespace exist. Pick the site you like best and go at your own pace! When I used Wix the first few times, I didn’t understand how to use the features, and if you’re also a perfectionist, you’ll get how that added to my frustration. The trick, however, is to play around with it. Taking baby steps is better than no steps. It gets scary to think that if you don’t show the best portfolio, it can lead to rejection. Remember that rejection can serve as feedback; it’s part of the process. Design is Key Of course, the portfolio design must be polished and comprehensible, but it never hurts to add a bit of your flair. Include an “About Me” section where you can share details about yourself. If you’re comfortable, add a professional photo of yourself. It’s your time to brag, babe. Who are you? What are you passionate about? Are you a dog person or a cat person? Make it easy to navigate! Creating sections like “Home,” “About Me,” and “Contact” is a great way to guide the viewers. Trust me: it’s not good if they get lost while browsing your page. You want them to flow through the page, not hunt your work down. Try to keep it organized and intuitive. The product you present also reflects who you are. Explaining the process behind the projects highlights your creative process and approach to problems. The people who see it remember the stories of the person behind the work. Being a storyteller will make you and your work more memorable. Find that balance between being professional and authentic. Quality Over Quantity View this post on Instagram A post shared by Estrella Lo ☆ 羅愷彤 (@estrellaxlo) Choose the work you’re most proud of! It’s not about showing how much you’ve done but about showcasing the extent of your skills. If you’ve had internships before, add the projects you did during them to your portfolio. For one of my internships, I displayed things like social media posts I created and story reviews I provided. Other great additions are class assignments that you’re satisfied with. I also love adding the work I do in my extracurriculars! For example, I have a section dedicated to Her Campus, where I add all the articles I’ve written since I joined. If you’re starting to panic because you lack useful class projects or prior internship experience, take a deep breath. Who says you need to wait for someone to assign you work? Personal projects are an excellent way to strengthen your skills while creating something you’re passionate about. There are no limits to what you can achieve. Give it TLC View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerry Lee (@jerryjhlee) Just like a resume or LinkedIn profile, a portfolio needs to be updated when you achieve new projects, skills, and experiences. Give it maintenance from time to time; consider this your baby now. There’s nothing worse than sharing your portfolio and realizing you were missing big chunks of text — I’m guilty of this, too. Double-check it often! Lastly, ask people for feedback. It’s easy to get caught up in your vision and not see your portfolio with an objective eye. Getting mentors, professors, and friends to give you their perspectives is a great way to get new ideas, find errors, and refine your portfolio.

I know this sounds overwhelming. I’ve had my fair share of breakdowns while doing my portfolio, so I get it. But don’t give up, and give yourself grace!

It’s okay if you don’t get it perfect the first few times, girl. With some practice, time, and patience, you’ll have an amazing portfolio that you’ll be proud to showcase. Good luck! I know you got this!

