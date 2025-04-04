4 Must-Haves: A Salley Hall Survival Guide

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

I want to preface this survival guide by wishing the reader is cozy in their off-campus housing situation. Maybe they are sitting on a bed at least five feet from their roommate or at a kitchen counter, not crusted over with microwaved tomato sauce and ramen.

When I got the email that I was assigned to Salley Hall, I was pretty upset. If you currently share this fate, don’t stress too much! There are aspects of Salley Hall that I’ve come to appreciate; you may find yourself holding a fond sentiment towards all the people you trauma-bond with during your time there. However, the claims against this hall are mostly true. There are also significant problems, and some people fare better than others. As a proud Salley survivor, I can say it wasn’t without difficulty, but certain tools made all the difference. In this guide, I’ll share the staple things that kept me sane and healthy in Salley Hall.

An Air Purifier View this post on Instagram A post shared by Levoit Lifestyle (@levoitlifestyle) It’s an investment but a necessary one. Salley Hall is known for its rampant mold problem, and an air purifier is the best way to ensure that the air you breathe is as clean as possible. Try working out a deal with your roommate to split the cost, as there’s nothing worse than walking out of a steamy shower to the sight of moldy walls and tiles. Trust me, your lungs will thank you. Good Walking Shoes A good friend of mine walked 32K steps one day, all to escape her roommate. Like her, there is a chance you may want to spend as much time as possible outside your room, making good walking shoes a necessity. Whether you’re escaping your roommates, walking across campus to the Williams building, or needing solace from blue-walled confinement, the correct shoes will ensure your comfort in doing so. Supplements View this post on Instagram A post shared by #1 Selling Manuka Honey (@wedderspoonofficial) Oh, the joy of sleeping within arm’s reach of your sick roommate. This was my situation many nights during freshman year. Yet, I could evade any Salley Hall sickness that threatened my immune system. But how? Manuka honey. My ride or die, my bacteria buster. A spoonful of manuka honey a day keeps the Tally flu away. Manuka honey, a special honey from New Zealand, contains MGOs (Methylglyoxal), which is a compound that gives the honey antibacterial and medicinal properties. Other supplements that supported my immune system were turmeric (curcumin), vitamins C and D, and an assortment of wellness teas such as Throat Coat and Echinacea. A Therapist Well, we all knew this was coming. In all seriousness, though, please make sure to take care of yourself in general! Especially if you’re struggling with your living conditions. Privacy is not guaranteed in any resident hall, and it can become taxing to live in close proximity to multiple individuals. Consider taking advantage of the free campus counseling services. FSU may not have the cleanest dorms, but it offers so many opportunities for outreach, support, mental health, campus involvement, and more that can keep you busy, happy, and healthy.

While it’s a challenge, living in Salley Hall will make you stronger and the most interesting person at a dinner party. When you finally move out, you can take pride in your accomplishment of surviving the notoriously worst dorm at your university. Congratulations in advance — you survived.

