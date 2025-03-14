This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

We’ve finally arrived at spring break! After several weeks of late-night study sessions and panicking over midterms, the work has finally paid off. Whether you’re relaxing at home or off on an adventurous trip, being back on campus is likely the last thing on your mind.

Still, there’s a slew of fun events over the next few weeks you won’t want to miss out on. From celebrating Women’s History Month to enjoying a night of music by local Tallahassee bands, FSU never misses when planning exciting and fresh experiences for all students to enjoy.

Books in Bloom View this post on Instagram A post shared by Women Student Union (@wsu_fsu) Yes, you’ve read correctly! The Women’s Student Union (WSU) and Her Campus will host a special event together in honor of Women’s History Month. As part of their March series, WSU will host an open book discussion of the famous novel The Handmaid’s Tale to foster women’s empowerment through a fictional lens. It will be a great opportunity to engage in meaningful discussions regarding the novel’s perspective on women’s rights and allow students to meet new people and share their own experiences. The event will take place on Tuesday, March 18, in Room 2213 of the Student Union from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. We hope to see you there! Local Covers View this post on Instagram A post shared by CDU (@clubdownunderfsu) In a joint event with The Music Industry Connection (TMIC), Club Downunder (CDU) will host a night of live music by local Tallahassee musicians performing live covers of your favorite artists! It’ll feature the talents of bands like Weather Boys covering Wallows, Lex and Fly as Amy Winehouse, and many more powerhouses in the industry. You’ll enjoy local talents performing songs by some of the most influential artists to date. Right on campus, too! Be sure to come out to CDU to support these local musicians. Located in the basement level of the Student Union, the show will start at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 7 p.m. Make sure to arrive early to secure your seat! Preview@FSU: Amelia and Me View this post on Instagram A post shared by FSU College of Music (@musicfsu) Spanning over two days in early April, the second annual “Preview@FSU” will present a sneak peek at a brand-new musical, Amelia and Me. Hosted by the College of Music and the School of Theatre, this production centers around the story of famous pilot Amelia Earhart, building up to her disappearance while taking a risky flight around the globe. With music by Phillip Palmer and lyrics by Stacey Luftig, the show will take you to the unknown heights of Earhart’s life before tragedy and her friendship with Jackie Cochran, who helped pioneer women’s aviation. The musical will be performed in the Augusta Conradi Studio Theatre, located in the Williams Building, on April 4 and 5 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available online. The Bachelor Finale Screening To end with a bang, the Askew Student Life Center (ASLC) will be screening The Bachelor finale for everyone to experience! Alongside the Junior Class Council, students will enjoy a romance and drama-filled night to conclude a fiery season of the hit television show. Dressing in Bachelor-inspired attire is encouraged for all attending! It’ll be shown at the Student Life Cinema on Monday, March 31, at 7 p.m.

There’s never a dull week here at FSU! Rest at home while you enjoy some well-earned time off with friends and family. You’ll need the energy for a month full of excitement when you return to campus!

