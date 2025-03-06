6 Female-Centered Clubs To Check Out This Women’s History Month

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

There’s no better time than Women’s History Month to get involved with some female-led organizations on FSU’s campus. Here are a few stand-out clubs you should check out during March!

Women’s Student Union View this post on Instagram A post shared by Women Student Union (@wsu_fsu) The Women’s Student Union (WSU) is probably the most well-known female-led organization on campus. This organization provides a place for women of all backgrounds around FSU to grow, helping them foster professional and personal skills. They hold events often throughout the semester, promoting female empowerment, which can be found on their Instagram page. FSU Women’s progress Women’s Progress is an affiliate of WSU that started in the fall semester of 2024. This organization focuses more on leadership and professional development, using the slogan “Leadership. Advocacy. Representation.” They aim to provide career development opportunities to women in all majors across campus. Women’s Progress even has its newspaper, The Trailblazer, helping to highlight women’s voices professionally. women in your field Regardless of your major or career aspirations, you can find a women-centered organization around campus that helps build up women in your field of choice. Groups like Women in Finance and Economics, Women in Pre-Law, and the American Medical Women’s Association at FSU allow female students to network with other girls in their field and gain new experiences and skills along the way. Professional fraternities like Sigma Alpha Iota focus on uplifting women in music, showing the wide range of opportunities FSU has for women in all majors. The 1910 honorary View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Nineteen Ten Honorary (@the1910honorary) Another incredible opportunity for women on FSU’s campus is the 1910 Honorary. This organization focuses on honoring women in leadership positions around campus who are also high academic achievers. There are quite a few requirements for joining this prestigious group, however, those who do join can build a community with like-minded women and gain access to many professional workshops and events. girl up at fsu Girl Up is a club affiliated with the United Nations that advocates for women in all fields and majors. It allows women at FSU to work in groups with other girls with similar interests to complete a project over a semester. This creates an opportunity for women to gain presentation skills and network with women in similar fields while finding innovative ways to make change. Her campus at FSU View this post on Instagram A post shared by Her Campus at FSU (@hercampusfsu) Last but certainly not least is Her Campus! Her Campus at FSU (HCFSU) comprises a wonderful group of women writers, editors, and social media creators who all work together to create fantastic content throughout each semester. It is a great way to network and become part of a community of hardworking and uplifting women at FSU. Regardless of your major, all women can check out HCFSU’s applications for the upcoming semester and potentially join this incredible group of creative thinkers.

There are many opportunities for women to connect and gain professional and personal experience across all majors on FSU’s campus. Whether you’re looking to broaden your horizons by joining one of these groups or simply curious about what opportunities FSU offers its female students, hopefully, you can better understand how our campus lifts women during Women’s History Month.

