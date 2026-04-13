3 Things I Wish I Knew as an FSU Freshman

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a current senior at FSU who’s graduating this year, I’ve been reflecting on the last four years here quite a bit. There are some regrets, but mostly a lot of fond memories that I’m grateful for.

However, looking back, there are many things I wish I’d known about before starting my undergraduate journey. Most of which I had to find out after freshman year through my personal experiences. Personally, I would’ve had a much easier time getting accustomed to college life had I known these things early on. Still, I wouldn’t change any of my time at FSU for anything.

For all the incoming freshmen and current underclassmen, know that these next four years will be some of the most exciting yet. You alone can decide what you do with this short time in college, but you don’t have to go blind!

Here are the three things I wish I knew during my freshman year at FSU:

Get Involved on Campus View this post on Instagram One thing I definitely wish I’d done once I was on campus was join a club during my first year. I did eventually join a few, including Her Campus at FSU, but I truly didn’t commit to any until my junior year. There are over 650 Registered Student Organizations (RSOs) here at FSU, of all different kinds. Many organizations on campus focus on student identities, such as the Hispanic/Latine Student Union, the Black Student Union, and the Women’s Student Union. Numerous clubs cater to various topics and student interests. You’d be surprised to know how many different book clubs you can join on campus. Joining these can help you meet new people outside of classes and get accustomed to college life more easily. They may also offer opportunities such as community service and leadership positions that’ll look great on any resume. The sheer number of organizations can be overwhelming at first, but Nole Central can help narrow them down. Leave the Comfort of Your Dorm View this post on Instagram I had the privilege of having a single in my first year, but I did share a bathroom with three suitemates. Don’t get me wrong, I was so happy to have all that space for myself in my room, but it also meant I stayed inside a lot. My days were booked as early as 8 a.m., so I’d return exhausted from a full day of classes. Being on the introverted side, I was even more convinced to be in my room often. However, this meant I was unintentionally isolating myself when I could’ve been studying with a friend instead. Time alone in college is essential, but time spent with friends is equally important. It’s hard to step out of your comfort zone at first, especially in a new environment, but it’s so worth it. Once I finally left my room more often, I was able to find a group of friends to spend time with outside of class. This challenged me to expand my social horizons and talk with people I’ve just met. Since then, I finally felt like I found a community here at FSU. Meet New People and Maintain Friendships View this post on Instagram The toughest but most important lesson I’ve learned is that not everyone you meet in your first semester will stick around. The good thing is that those relationships still teach you something, especially as a young adult navigating college for the first time. In my first semester, I was so excited to see new faces on campus and make new friends in my classes. I met so many amazing people, but I didn’t maintain contact with all of them after that Fall semester. Even if I felt bad about it after some time, I realized that sometimes we naturally drift from some people, and that’s okay! Even so, it’s so important to maintain the friendships that do last. Make plans after class to go out for coffee or go to the beach together on the weekend. What matters is that you communicate and invest in that friendship; trust me, you’ll be grateful that you did.

Beyond involvement and socializing, your time at FSU will be what you want it to be. Make every day count, but especially during your first semester. Be open to new experiences and new people, because you never know what you’ll discover.

Above all, be gentle with yourself. Many of us have been where you are now, so lean on your junior and senior friends for advice when you need it.

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