3 Things Being A First-Generation Student At FSU Has Taught Me

Certain truths come with being a first-generation student, and the biggest one I had to learn is that I don’t know everything. It’s not that I’m not smart or capable, but I can acknowledge that there’s a gap between myself and other students, and it goes beyond academic performance.

Even before enrolling in FSU, I faced obstacles like the Common App and the Federal Application for Student Aid (FAFSA). Other students in my classes were able to text their parents and call to get it over with, but I didn’t have that option. Neither of my parents could pursue a college education, and any experience they’d had with the school system was almost 20 years before my application cycle, so in many ways, I was on my own.

During this time, I learned to rely on teachers, peers, and community members for guidance. My track coaches and friends’ parents were on the phone helping me complete the FAFSA, and my English teacher reviewed my personal essay. My community carried me through, teaching me that any community you have can be powerful.

This attitude has carried me through my FSU experience on more than one occasion. You may have to get comfortable with leaning on your peers, your upperclassmen, or anyone willing to help. It may seem isolating if your parents can’t help, but that isn’t true. Finding your community may take time, but learning to lean on the people and resources available to you is key to making the most of your journey at any university, not just at FSU.