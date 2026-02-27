3 Reasons Why the ASLC is My Favorite Place at FSU

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Coming up on my last semester at FSU, I’ve been doing a lot of reflection on my time here. It has been a wonderful four years for numerous reasons: the personal growth in my career, the people I’ve met, and the experiences I’ve had. Many of the most special experiences here, however, have been at the Askew Student Life Center (ASLC).

The ASLC quickly became one of my favorite places on campus as a freshman. I mean, who could say no to free movie screenings? The longer I’ve been here, though, the more I’ve realized that it’s way deeper than that.

As a girl who’s always loved movies, the ASLC quickly became a staple of my college experience. If I ever wanted to wind down after a long week or go out after a busy day of classes, the ASLC was the first place that came to mind. To this day, that remains true!

Why is that? What’s so great about the ASLC that other movie theaters don’t already have? From someone who’s gone to various screenings, I can confidently say that the ASLC has great collaborations, an incredible variety of films, and brings FSU students together for an amazing time.

Amazing Collaborations View this post on Instagram The ASLC always has amazing collaborations with on-campus organizations. If you’ve been on campus after classes at all, you’ve probably noticed just how many events have been happening recently. Valentine’s Day and Black History Month are only a few major things this past month that’ve garnered a lot of attention; as for the ASLC, they’ve hosted exclusive screenings for both occasions. Just a few weeks ago, a special showing of How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days took place on Feb. 13 and 14 in conjunction with the Women’s Student Union and our own organization, Her Campus at FSU! Additionally, the ASLC partnered up with the FSU Middle East Center to organize their annual Middle East Film Festival throughout February. These collaborations aren’t just limited to student organizations; the ASLC often partners with FSU, too! Just last week, FSU Libraries and the ASLC worked together for “Popcorn and Pictures with Ziggy!” during which Ziggy (the ASLC mascot) came out to take photos with students, give out exclusive stickers, and explore FSU memorabilia. If this is your first year at FSU, there’s no doubt that the ASLC will have a special event or screening for you! Wide Variety of Film Screenings View this post on Instagram Whether you’re a casual movie watcher or an avid fan, you’re guaranteed an immense selection of film screenings. From cult classics like DreamWorks’ Megamind to surreal horror debuts like David Lynch’s Eraserhead, there’s a movie showing for everyone at the ASLC. In the next few weeks alone, multiple showings will certainly catch your eye. Joachim Trier’s Oscar-nominated film Sentimental Value will be screened on Feb. 28, with the body horror classic Death Becomes Her showing on Friday, Feb. 27, in between. You won’t want to miss these screenings, and all the ones to come this semester. Bringing FSU Students Together View this post on Instagram The ASLC isn’t just a movie theater for students to enjoy films on campus; it’s a place for them to enjoy all that FSU has to offer and find community. No matter what your interests are or what your social life looks like, the ASLC will make you feel at home. Last semester, there was a special Minecraft event held all day where students got to join game tournaments, make crafts, and sing karaoke to their favorite Minecraft-inspired parodies. This all led to the very successful showing of A Minecraft Movie, which brought gamers and movie fans alike. Even if you don’t watch movies often, there’s a high chance of special showings of series for you to enjoy. Last spring semester, the ASLC hosted a special Cartoon Network night featuring beloved cartoons such as The Amazing World of Gumball, Powerpuff Girls, and Steven Universe, among others.

If you haven’t checked out the ASLC yet, I highly recommend that you do. Past movie screenings like Howl’s Moving Castle and Superman (2025) were some of the most fun experiences I’ve ever had in a movie theater. They allowed me to share one of my favorite interests with fellow FSU students and immerse me in a completely new world. Invite a friend to join you at the ASLC this week; you won’t regret it!

