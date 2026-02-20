Teacher Feature: A Spotlight on Professor of Performance, Madeleine Martin

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

To highlight some of our wonderful FSU professors and faculty, Teacher Feature will be my space to talk with them about their accomplishments and experiences at FSU. I’ll also take a deeper look at the unique perspectives they bring to their local communities.

Last Spring semester, I had the pleasure of taking a performance class with Professor Madeleine Martin of FSU’s School of Theatre. To be honest, I was a little nervous about going into this class. The idea of performing in front of my classmates for a grade really intimidated me, and it was a setting I’d never experienced before.

My hesitation towards the class immediately disappeared with her calming, reassuring presence, and I realized her classroom was a space to learn something new and grow without intimidation. Her teaching expanded my appreciation for actors and their processes, while also giving me an outlet to practice something outside of my comfort zone.

What I didn’t know about Martin beforehand was how many incredible accomplishments she’s had; a quick Google search will tell you she’s been in many shows you may know and love, such as The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Criminal Minds, and the voice actress of Fionna in Adventure Time and Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake.

She’s also had a successful career in film and live theatre. She’s such a valuable member of our faculty, so I was interested in knowing more about what makes teaching special to her and how she became a part of the FSU community.

Martin’s decision to teach

Martin was raised by academics, with a total of six professors in her family. She grew up romanticizing the world of academia, comparing her love of all things learning to Tom Hanks’ You’ve Got Mail quote: “Don’t you just love New York in the fall? Makes me wanna buy school supplies. I would send you a bouquet of newly sharpened pencils if I knew your name and address.”

Her interest in teaching college actors stems from her experiences at the same age, in which she had many mentors who encouraged her to pursue her passions. She hopes to be of similar guidance to students here at FSU, and it excites her to be around young people who are discovering their path in life.

As a student, I don’t often think about the impact that we might have on our professors, especially someone with as much expertise as Martin. It excited me to hear how much inspiration she takes from her students, as she said being surrounded by young artists who are creating motivates her as a performer.

When asked why she was drawn to teach at FSU in particular, Martin noted the incredible faculty and research opportunities, stating that “Everyone is working in an exciting, collaborative way in their field.”

Just as theatre and acting are cooperative arts that require a mutual passion for the same goal, Martin thinks the same way about how FSU’s staff strives to create an environment for students to thrive. She compares both acting and teaching to being part of a baseball team, where all the players are united for a common purpose.

Martin’s experience in the entertainment industry

Earlier this semester, Martin gave an Office Hours lecture with FSU’s Club Downunder. She described the experience as a chance to walk down memory lane while discussing past projects she’s been a part of.

We often hear about relationships that go south on sets and the stage. However, Martin claims to have been blessed to work with actors and directors who are supportive and wonderful, referring to cast and crew relationships as “a group of friends.” As a fan of the show, I loved the stories of her Criminal Minds co-star, Matthew Grey Gubler, who she says always got coffee for others on set.

Martin believes that there’s something to be learned from any performance setting or project, and it’s a process that requires lots of collaboration and a holistic appreciation of the process. As for her advice to students who want to pursue a career in the entertainment industry, she says to “embrace change” and “have a strong sense of self.” As performing is a business that may try to tell you who you are, she stressed that it’s important first and foremost for you to know who you truly are.

the benefits of pursuing teaching and acting careers

As for juggling both careers, Martin noted that it’s an adventure, but one where each complements the other. She’s constantly gaining new experiences as an actor, which benefits her as a professor, and her proximity to young students who are creating enhances her performances.

What she hopes her students can take from her classes is a heightened sense of empathy, which comes from the opportunity to “try on different facets of yourself,” as she describes. She also believes skills students build as performers, such as confidence, collaboration, and understanding, will allow those she teaches to thrive in any career they pursue.

To close out our conversation, I wanted to ask Martin about her favorite part of Tallahassee. It turns out we have this in common: we both love the beautiful canopy tree landscape that makes the city unique. She’s also a fellow fan of The Frother’s Daughter coffee truck that makes weekly appearances near campus, where she can often be seen grabbing her go-to cappuccino.

