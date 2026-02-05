Your Weekend Nature Guide: Close-To-Campus Parks and Trails

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the Spring semester upon us, it seems that there isn’t always as much to do on campus during the weekends: no big welcome-back events, no football Saturdays, no Homecoming Live concert, and fewer three-day weekend opportunities for out-of-town getaways.

This quieter buzz of campus life, however, can actually become a gift if you play your cards right. The Spring semester is a perfect time to do some reconnecting with nature and get in touch with your outdoorsy side. A quick walk under some live oaks or an hour by the water can boost your mood and reset your brain after endless days of high screen time.

So, here are some of my favorite nature spots near campus to enjoy a nice weekend off. Most of these places are not only free for the public, but close enough to allow for some spontaneity in your plans. Bring snacks, a camera, or a book, and let the fresh air do the rest.

Lake Ella Park

Complete with a small trail around its perimeter and a gazebo on the water, this picturesque lake is ideal for a day when you want to be outside but still around people. Many Tallahassee locals frequent this park, and there are several small businesses and shops dotting its perimeter.

If you’re feeling a coffee or a chai latte before you walk around the lake, visit Black Dog Cafe. It’s a popular study spot among FSU students with a direct view of the lake and its feathery inhabitants. You can watch the ducks flock about and even look at the Vietnam Veterans of America helicopter monument, situated right next to the coffee shop.

Lake Ella is also a nice destination because it has a much shorter trail than some of the other parks in Tallahassee, so it’s not super intimidating. There are plenty of benches around the lake, too, in case you want to take a seat and admire the scenery.

Maclay Gardens

This is one of my all-time favorite locations in Tallahassee. This park is wonderful to visit in the springtime because it’s when all the greenery is in full bloom. In the fall, it’s a calm, serene leaf-strewn getaway, with just a $6 entry per vehicle.

Unfortunately, the garden entry adds a $6 charge per person during the blooming season (January through April), so this is the least budget-friendly spot on the list. Even so, the additional expense is a worthy price to pay, in my opinion. Upon entry, you’ll be greeted with the colorful hues of the garden, especially if you’re there during peak bloom in March. Trade the harsher fluorescent lights of campus buildings for some real sunshine and a stroll by the reflective pool.

If you’re willing to spend some extra money, you can follow Maclay’s neatly laid-out brick path to visit the historic Maclay house. If you’re a fan of kayaking, Lake Hall also offers the perfect opportunity to do so.

Miccosukee Greenway

This trail is the perfect place for a Saturday morning run or a long walk if you aren’t in an extremely active mood. It encompasses roughly 500 acres of protected land, pasture fields, and a forested path that breaks off and wanders around the whole property.

About a 20-minute drive from the FSU campus, this secluded area can help you feel like you’ve gotten away from the bustling Tallahassee community and go on a nice, quiet hike. The greenway is a mix of open fields and shaded, forested stretches, so you’ll be able to admire different types of scenery while you’re there. Its soft sounds of birdsong and rustling leaves will make you forget about your phone notifications and let you enjoy being outside.

If you’re lucky, you might be able to spot bits of wildlife along the path. Bring water and shoes that you don’t mind getting a little dirty.

Lafayette Heritage Trail Park

If you’re looking to see some wildlife, then this trail is the perfect place for a quiet Saturday afternoon. From egrets to storks to ducks, this trail offers a variety of birds and other animals that you don’t have to look for too hard to spot. The unpaved path is lined with majestic oak trees that are adorned with Spanish moss. When the evening sunlight hits Piney Z Lake just right, you’ll be glad you came to this oasis of a woodland.

There’s also a playground, so it’s a good family location, and the trail is the perfect place to walk your dog if you have one. There are actually a couple of quite extensive trails in this park, so if you’re looking to spend a few hours hiking around the area, this is the perfect place for you. If you have a fishing license, you can also try your hand at catching something in the lake.

Cascades Park

Right next to College Town, this park offers a great spot for any young college student. It’s probably the easiest place on this list to fit in a nature break during a busy day. Cascades Park is ideal for an evening run, a day of reading in the sunshine, or a laid-back picnic with friends by its scenic waterfalls. You can visit this park if you aren’t in the mood for feeling too detached from campus on that particular day.

Cascades Park boasts a nice feeling of being outdoorsy without being too isolated. It’s also a solid option for someone who’s not a frequent hiker: the paths are easy; the scenery is still quite pretty (especially during golden hour), and you can always grab food or drink nearby.

Whether you’re craving a solo walk or a fun time with friends, Tallahassee has no shortage of parks and scenery to offer for a quiet Sunday afternoon. So next time your weekend is feeling too empty or too overwhelming, give yourself a nice break in the outdoors. Happy hiking!

