4 Ways to Unwind During This Midterm Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We’re well into October, and while everyone is excited for the fall season, every college student is feeling the pressure of midterms right now.

Maybe you’ve already gotten them out of the way, maybe you’re doomscrolling right now while reading this as you procrastinate studying for your next one. It’s a stressful time in the semester, with Homecoming, registering for classes, and most importantly, Halloween (or as we lovingly call it here at FSU, Tallyween).

Here are four things you can do in Tallahassee to relax and unwind a little amid the midterm madness:

Unwind at The Pumpkin Patch

Come on, it’s fall — what’s more seasonally soothing than wandering among pumpkins? This is such an inexpensive way to spend some time with your friends and take your mind off stressful class work. Bonus points if you get some cute pics to post on your Instagram. I’ve already visited the pumpkin patch with my friends, and I can’t wait to go again!

In Tallahassee, you’ve got several pumpkin patches to choose from:

Faith Presbyterian Pumpkin Patch

This pumpkin patch is located on 2200 North Meridian Rd. at the Faith Presbyterian church, nicknamed the “pumpkin patch church.” They have pumpkins of all shapes and sizes that you can buy for yourself or just take cute pictures with! On Fridays at 7 p.m., they have an outdoor scary movie night, so if you’re into that, bring a blanket or chair to watch with your friends!

Tallahassee Heights

This pumpkin patch is a bit more family-fun-oriented, with face painting, bounce houses, and a petting zoo! It’s located on 3004 Mahan Dr. at the Tallahassee Heights Methodist church. They’re open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Oct. 31.

Christ Presbyterian Pumpkin Patch

This pumpkin patch is absolutely picture perfect and is open from sunrise to sundown until Oct. 31. It’s located at 2317 Bannerman Rd. at the Christ Presbyterian church.

Hit Up Local Bookstores

For me, there’s nothing I enjoy more than browsing for new books to read (even if I don’t have time to read them). Barnes & Noble is a classic option, but if you’re a baddie on a college budget like me, then some of your favorite places to buy books are secondhand. Some of my favorite places to browse for books are:

Fat Cat Books

For all my cat lovers out there, you’ll absolutely adore this book shop. Everywhere you look, you’ll see a cute cat lounging around while you thumb through an assortment of books. Definitely make sure to check out their Instagram to stay updated on any special sales or events happening there!

My Favorite Books

This is one of my personal favorite bookstores, and I’ve literally spent hours in here looking through the shelves. They have an amazing selection of books sorted by author and genre, which makes it super easy to find any specific book you’ve had on your TBR (to-be-read list). Not only can you buy books here, but you can even bring in books for store trade credit!

Goodwill Bookstores

There are a few of these around Tallahassee, and it’s worth checking them out if you’re passing by. I’ve honestly found these to be a hit or miss, but on a good day, I can find at least five good books to bring back home with me to add to my collection.

Go To An Escape Room

In the spirit of the Halloween season, an escape room is a perfect way to get your mind off midterms. You’ll be too busy trying to figure out how to finish the escape room to worry about anything else!

Secrets Escape Rooms

If your brain needs an adrenaline jolt that’s not checking your grade after a particularly hard exam, then check out Secrets Escape Rooms. There are four different escape rooms available for you to choose from, all designed by local creators. So, if you’re down for an adventure in a mausoleum, a tomb, or a wizard’s tower, or if solving a murder in London sounds up your alley, this is the perfect place to go!

Retail Therapy

I already mentioned some secondhand bookstores, but of course, I couldn’t possibly leave out good ole’ thrift stores either. After (or during, I’m not judging) midterms, I think it’s completely necessary to treat yourself to some cute clothes and trinkets. Recently, I’ve been loving these thrift stores:

Plato’s Closet

Plato’s Closet is close to campus, and it’s so easy to swing by there after class and browse for some cute tops or try to score some cute FSU stuff! This spot is also great for turning in your unwanted clothes that are sitting in your closet in exchange for some easy cash.

Oak Tree Treasures

This thrift store has been something newer on my radar in terms of thrift stores, but it’s quickly become a favorite of mine. They have some amazing home decor finds, and on a good day you can find some great clothes for a pretty good price. Be sure to check them out on days when they’re having their sale events!

City Walk Thrift Store

City Walk has a pretty big selection of clothing to look through, and they also have frequent sales! You can find some vintage gems here, and of course, they have a selection of books, too.

Midterms can definitely be tough and overwhelming, but they’re only a small part of the semester. Taking the time to slow down, whether you do this by wandering through a pumpkin patch, flipping through some books, or treating yourself to a thrifted find, can make all the difference. So, breathe, take a break, and remind yourself that you’ve got this! Fall is about balance, and you deserve to enjoy it.

