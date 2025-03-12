FSU Theatre’s Season Finale Spotlights Feminist Icon Sor Juana Inés

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Ladies, International Women’s Month is finally here. Thanks to FSU Theatre’s production of The Sins of Sor Juana, set to premiere April 11 to 19, we can continue celebrating feminist icon Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz through April. I have the honor of playing “Juana” herself, so here’s your inside scoop on Sor Juana Inés — the “Phoenix of America” — and why you must catch us onstage this April 11 to 19 at the Lab Theatre!

Who is Sor Juana Inés?

Juana Inés de la Cruz was a gifted writer, free-thinking nun, and advocate for women’s education. A genius with a paper and quill, Juana wrote some of Latin American history’s most influential poems and plays like Hombres Necios or Foolish Men, which you may have studied in Spanish literature courses. She lived from 1651 to 1695 in New Spain (now Mexico) and is considered the 10th Muse of Mexico and The Phoenix of America.

Growing up, Juana was described as a child prodigy, teaching herself Latin, Nahuatl (an Aztec language), and mathematics. At this time, women could not attend university. Fueled by her relentless devotion to learning, she disguised herself as a boy to attend university, but New Spain’s viceroy caught her and brought her before 40 male universitarians who fired questions at her on all subjects. She answered them all correctly. With an audacious spirit, she pushes me to be more daring every day.

At 17, she chose to marry God (and became a nun) instead of marrying a man; the latter would make her property her husband’s. These were the only options for women at the time and she refused to succumb to that fate, fighting instead for her right to education. She remained loyal to her passion, but it came at a cost. As she wrote about astronomy and love, the church disapproved of her works and tried to stop her from writing. Yet how could she stop? This was innate in her. Sadly, by 1694, internal and external pressures overcame her life, and she died two years after.

Why is it important to tell her story?

She lived to learn and love. Around 350 years ago, Juana Inés de la Cruz captured hearts and minds with her sophisticated, lyrical poetry and fearless advocacy for women’s education and rights. Her words have echoed across centuries, defying societal norms and inspiring generations of writers, thinkers, and feminists.

What’s to love about FSU Theatre’s production?

Our director is world-renowned multi-hyphenate artist Monika Gossman. Monika is an actor, director, and writer, who graduated from the legendary Moscow Art Theatre School for Stanislavsky and starred in the two-time Oscar-winning film Mank, alongside Amanda Seyfried and Gary Oldman. She directs this show with a fearless ambition akin to Sor Juana’s.

Our cast is stacked with FSU BM Music Theatre, BFA Acting, and BA Theatre Performance students, like me, who take you on a rollercoaster of emotions. At a top theatre school like Florida State, you simply cannot miss this incredible story and final show of our 2024-2025 season.

You can see The Sins of Sor Juana from April 11 to 19 at the Lab Theatre, and student tickets are $10. It’d be a sin if you didn’t join us in on the fun and celebrate the life and work of Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz! Happy International Women’s Month!

