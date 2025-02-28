Don’t Miss These 3 Upcoming FSU Theatre Productions

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

If you’re in the mood for entertainment this spring semester, FSU’s theatre program has got you covered! Being one of the top-tier theatre training programs in the United States, FSU’s School of Theatre has plenty to offer, with five productions each year that anyone at FSU can attend.

This semester, the School of Theatre presents The Mel Brooks Musical Young Frankenstein, Preview@FSU: Amelia and Me, and The Sins of Sor Juana.

The Mel Brooks Musical Young Frankenstein View this post on Instagram A post shared by FSU School Of Theatre (@fsu_theatre) The first production presented by FSU’s School of Theatre this semester and this year, The Mel Brooks Musical Young Frankenstein, opened on Friday, Feb. 21, and will be on stage until Monday, March 3. The show will take place at the Fallon Theatre in the Fine Arts Building at FSU. Young Frankenstein is an adaptation of the original film. It follows Dr. Frederick Frankenstein, a neuroscientist and professor who inherits his grandfather’s castle in Transylvania and must navigate his family’s past. The musical is hilarious, romantic, and monstrous. Attending Young Frankenstein is an excellent option for students looking to laugh their hearts out or take a break from the stresses of schoolwork, exams, and other responsibilities! Preview@FSU: Amelia and Me The following FSU theatre production audiences can enjoy is Preview@FSU: Amelia and Me. For this production, the School of Theatre teamed up with FSU’s College of Music to give audiences a sneak peek of the developing musical. The show takes place in 1935 and focuses on Jackie Cochran and Amelia Earhart’s friendship and the events leading up to Earhart’s disappearance. Jackie seeks Amelia’s guidance as a new flyer but then ends up racing against time as she realizes the danger Amelia is heading toward. However, despite attempts to prevent Amelia’s tragedy, she inevitably becomes a part of it. Amelia and Me opens on Friday, April 4, and closes on Saturday, April 5, at the Conradi Theatre. Given the limited time to witness this wonderful production, students should buy their tickets in advance! The Sins of Sor Juana Another production to look forward to by FSU’s School of Theatre, inspired by real-life individuals, is The Sins of Sor Juana, which opens on Friday, April 11, and will run until Saturday, April 19. The Sins of Sor Juana is about Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz, a woman under the Mexican Inquisition who influences the wives of the elite with her feminist ideology. This results in the recruitment of a rogue to tame Sor Juana. The play involves passion, anger, and even some romance. Performances will take place in the Lab Theatre. For those of you who have never been and want to explore new theatre venues at FSU, getting tickets for The Sins of Sor Juana is a great way to do so!

Overall, FSU’s theatre program has much to offer students and the greater Tallahassee community. Tickets for FSU students are typically $10 and can be purchased on their website. Support your peers as they pour their hearts into their performances and share some captivating stories with you!

