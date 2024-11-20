This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Did you hear the news? JYP’s boy group sensation Stray Kids has dropped more news about their world tour this morning! When I tell you that I screamed when I saw the announcement this morning, I’m not lying. They’ve been on a roll for a few weeks, releasing a full Japanese album, announcing their comeback, and dropping new destinations for their world tour.

The Basic Information

Let me catch you up to speed in case you don’t know what’s been happening. Stray Kids have been on their DominATE World Tour since Aug. 24, after their comeback album ATE came out on July 19. The title ATE in both their album and World Tour is a play on the words “to eat” in the past tense, the current slang for the term “nailing it,” and the number of members in the group (which is eight).

I recommend listening to this album if you’re going since they might perform a good amount of their songs, especially “Chk Chk Boom” because it’s the album’s headlining song.

The Need To Know

Now that I’ve caught you up to speed, let’s get into the important information that got me through the day. Stray Kids has released 20 more destinations for their World Tour. This includes Latin America, Europe, the UK, and the long-awaited North American dates that all U.S. Stays have eagerly awaited. I am one of those Stays!

Get your wallets ready because tickets for these dates are going live Friday, Nov. 22 at 3 p.m. local time, meaning the time associated with the city you want to attend the concert. You can sign up for the presale from Nov. 19 until Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. EST. This is a free and easy process that allows you to purchase tickets on Friday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. local time.

VIP packages are also available to purchase when the tickets go on sale. There are two packages to choose from the GA Pit Soundcheck VIP Package and the Soundcheck VIP Package. Both offer the same benefits: access to the pre-show soundcheck, an exclusive VIP gift, early entry to the venue, pre-show merchandise shopping, a VIP lanyard, an exclusive check-in point, and a ticket to the show.

However, one package offers a ticket to the pit, which is right in front of the stage, allowing you to be up on the barricade (you will find me there), and the other one is a designated seating area farther away from the stage, but still on the floor.

Extra Predictions

If you haven’t kept up with Stray Kids news, last Thursday, they announced their new comeback album, SKZHOP HIPTAPE, which is set to release on Dec. 13. They started their album’s presale at 11 p.m., so you know I was up late spamming that refresh button to buy the signed version of the album. They also dropped their logo teaser across various media platforms, showing a symbol that stands for unity.

I think they will start performing this album on the first show after it is released. They did the same thing with the song “GIANT” from their Japanese album GIANT, which was released on Nov. 13. I also recommend listening to this album. This means we’ll probably have some new additions to the U.S. shows, but we never know because they’re very unpredictable.

Now you’re up to date on all things Stray Kids! Make sure to keep up to date on the latest K-pop news and save up all your money for those tickets because it’ll be an online warzone on Ticketmaster. Trust that I will be on the site an hour before, mentally and physically, preparing to get these tickets. I wish you all good luck in the battle for these tickets and hope to see you all at their show!

