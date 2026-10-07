Back to Basics: The ’90s Activewear Revival

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A couple of spring breaks ago, I visited my aunt in Rome. She is about as eccentric as an Italian aunt can get. While I was unpacking my suitcase, she decided to go through my clothes and analyze what they were made of. She gasped and gasped, followed by the most disappointed “Ohhhh’s” you can imagine. I was perplexed and genuinely confused. Did my clothes have holes I didn’t know about? Had my moisturizer spilled on them?

She finally admitted that she was astonished and slightly grossed out by the amount of polyester in my wardrobe. Since polyester isn’t the primary material used in many Italian wardrobes, her reaction made me think more seriously about what my clothes were made of and what I could do differently, not only for myself, but for the environment.

Activewear used to be fun, expressive, and full of personality. It was breathable and the antithesis to the polyester scrunch mania that dominates today’s Lululemon and Alo wardrobes. Sets featured playful patterns, unexpected color combinations, and a variety of fabrics that allowed your workout clothes to reflect your personal style. Even with all that personality, there was still an effortless sense of ease and serenity woven into the look.

Ever heard of sporty chic? The effortless style defined ’90s sportswear and activewear, blending comfort with a cool, polished edge. Think 100% cotton, garment-dyed pieces designed to get better with every wear, softer to the touch, richer in character, and beautifully lived-in. After quietly making its way back over the past few years, sporty chic is now having a full-fledged revival, popping up across fashion houses and modern collections. Here’s where to find the pieces that bring the ’90s look into your wardrobe.

Inspired Bottoms

Perhaps the most notable piece of this era is the capri yoga pants. You can find the style at Brandy Melville in shades ranging from classic gray and soft teal to pink and red. Whether fitted or flared, this once-retro staple has made quite a comeback. Pair it with a cotton sports bra or an airy tank top for a look that feels nostalgic without looking dated.

Another piece I love is the classic Adidas shorts, which can be paired with a simple sports bra, tank, or graphic tee for an effortlessly sporty look. It’s a timeless staple, but adding a pop of color can make the outfit feel even more playful. Authentic vintage pieces can be harder to find; Depop is a great place to hunt for these rare gems and give them a second life.

More Brands bringing the ’90s back

Brands that capture this aesthetic include Susmie’s, Dairy Boy, and DND Active. Barcelona-based Susmie’s draws heavily from the laid-back Mediterranean lifestyle, incorporating relaxed silhouettes and effortless designs into its collections.

Dairy Boy, the lifestyle and clothing brand founded by influencer Paige Lorenze, takes inspiration from her New England upbringing, blending casual apparel with a farm-fresh, outdoorsy sensibility. Meanwhile, DND Active embraces the late-’90s and early-2000s approach to activewear, focusing on comfortable cotton pieces rather than the synthetic fabrics that dominate much of today’s workout wear.

Susmie’s offers two-piece sets in a range of playful colors, making it easy to bring a little personality into your activewear. Two sets in particular capture the sporty aesthetic perfectly. The first pair is a vibrant orange V-neck top with delicate lilac detailing along the straps, styled with matching lilac sweatpants featuring an orange side stripe, two zippered front pockets, and an adjustable waistband.

The second set takes a cooler approach, pairing a sporty blue V-neck top with sunny yellow strap detailing and coordinating cropped sweatpants accented with yellow side stripes. Both sets strike the perfect balance between retro athleticism and effortless style, ideal for Pilates, hot yoga, or even a casual walk across campus.

Dairy Boy feels like a love letter to 90’s Americana, with a lineup that makes casual dressing feel easy and cool. There’s plenty to choose from, including the Executive Fleece sweaters in rich brown or stone, finished with pops of blue and orange, and vintage-inspired half-zips in varying shades of blue.

Then there’s the Yummy Pant, a pair of sweatpants with a little more structure and a lot more style. Made from Dairy Boy’s lightweight Cloud Terry, it has a soft, lofty feel and an easy drape, while its low-rise, wide-leg silhouette offers a more polished take on the classic sweatpants.

Contrast binding runs down the sides, finished with a custom DB SPORT patch at the waistband. Available in Cherry Red and Blue Slushie, the pants can be paired with matching square-neck tanks for a coordinated look that feels just as appropriate for a coffee run as it does for lounging.

For those leaning fully into the low-rise revival, Dairy Boy also offers ultra-low-rise pants paired with matching League Tanks. The sporty V-neck style comes in combinations like baby blue and navy or navy and cherry red, bringing a distinctly late ’90s athletic feel to the modern wardrobe.

DND Active brings an expressive, energetic take to modern activewear, offering a wide variety of cotton sets designed to suit different personal styles. Its collection includes foldover straight-leg pants, layered halter tanks with built-in bras, foldover wide-leg capris, tie-up long-sleeve wraps, foldover capri leggings, and classic tracksuits.

The real appeal is in the color combinations and thoughtful details. Think rich reds paired with sporty stripes, brown and pink, brown and aqua, and pink and green. Each combination feels distinct without being overdone, making DND Active a perfect fit for anyone looking to trade the uniform look of today’s workout sets for something more colorful, comfortable, and lighthearted.

Why it matters

The main takeaway from this resurgence is a renewed appreciation for fabric quality and the way activewear feels on the body. Rummage Stretch is another brand helping lead the movement, built around its core idea of “connecting sport and personality. Gently used workout wear ready for the gym or not.

The brand specializes in vintage athletic pieces from the ’90s and early 2000s, with an emphasis on fabrics that feel distinctly different from today’s ultra-compressive activewear. Think matte finishes, dense yet flexible textures, and materials that drape, wrinkle, and move naturally with the body. The goal is an airy feel rather than the second-skin compression that has come to define modern workout sets.

Rummage Stretch operates primarily as an archival sportswear and vintage curation studio, sourcing and selling pre-owned athletic wear with an emphasis on quality and longevity. While its pieces can come with a higher price tag, they reflect a different philosophy of activewear. Fewer synthetic, disposable-feeling pieces and more thoughtfully made garments designed to last. For those who want the archival look without the archival price tag, Depop is another great place to hunt for vintage Adidas and Nike pieces and uncover your own one-of-a-kind finds.

Buying vintage sportswear offers a more sustainable alternative to fast fashion, reducing demand for new production while giving new life to authentic pieces from brands like Nike, Adidas, and Puma. At the same time, the resurgence of ’90s athletic style proves that sustainability doesn’t have to come at the expense of self-expression. Bright color-blocking, bold logos, and side-stripe capris have replaced the minimalist, monotone gym clothes of recent years, bringing a sense of personality and nostalgia back to everyday dressing.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Pinterest!