This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

On Oct. 6, Charli xcx and Troye Sivan co-headlined Orlando’s Kia Center for their SWEAT Tour, bringing us countless unforgettable moments. SWEAT Tour primarily showcases the newly released albums BRAT and Something to Give Each Other by Charli xcx and Troye Sivan, respectively, while still making time for a few cult classics.

I was able to experience the magic of the SWEAT Tour in my hometown after snagging a pre-sale ticket in April. After months of anticipation and obsessively rewatching every SWEAT tour-related TikTok on my FYP, I can attest to the hype.

Here are my top five SWEAT Tour highlights from a certified Angel.

Remix Album Features Announcement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charli (@charli_xcx) The most memorable moment of the night was easily Charli’s features list announcement for her remix album Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat. She did this by tossing a crumbled piece of paper into the crowd and telling one person to post it on social media after the show. Stage Design Transparent flooring and caged-in, pit-level catwalks created an unforgettable environment to experience the performance from every angle. Cameras followed both artists as they made their way around the stage, frequently coming face-to-face with the crowd behind the protection of a caged below-stage tunnel. On the main stage, there was scaffolding that brought a spontaneous, bold, and modern atmosphere. The stripped-apart and raw design also felt extremely authentic to the performers as people and artists, and the use of space was felt through their incredible stage presence. At no point did I feel a lull in the routine, there was always something keeping my attention and leaving me waiting for more. Merch View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nationwide Arena (@nationwidearena) Standing in the merch line, I knew I had to leave with something. As a long-time fan of both Charli xcx and Troye Sivan, I opted for a black shirt with the tour dates and pixelated images of both artists on the back. My favorite item, by far, was the SWEAT towel. Considering the name of the tour, which was extremely fitting, I loved how clever this piece of merch was and knew I had to get it. The towel also ended up becoming a practical tool: using it to dab sweat off my face post-dancing and shielding my hair from the rain on the walk back to my car. Outfits One of the best parts of any concert is the opportunity to dress up. I loved getting to see how creative everyone got with their outfits, and the ensembles ranged in everything from DIY “365 Party Girl” and “Cult Classic” tops to Troye Sivan Saturday Night Live impersonations. I opted for a leopard print top paired with latex shorts and black, ringed riding boots. Setlist The setlist was a great mix of new releases and old classics, making it a great environment for both casual listeners and die-hard fans. Some highlights from Charli xcx were “Track 10,” “Vroom Vroom,” and “Spring breakers.” Troye Sivan’s introduction to “Rush,” alongside “Bloom” and “STUD,” were perfect additions to the setlist, making the entire concert flow so well. Shygirl’s 12-song opening set also set the tone for the night and created a lively environment for Charli xcx and Troye Sivan to step into. Her final song, “encore” was easily one of my favorites.

If you have the opportunity to see any of these artists live, I would totally recommend it. Everything from the lighting and stage design to the atmosphere and setlist made SWEAT a night to remember.

