The A24 Student Membership Is a Thrifty Movie Lover’s Best Friend

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A24 is undeniably the hottest film studio right now, producing release after release. Whenever I hear the word “A24,” I immediately think of amazing arthouse films.

However, who’s got the money to be seeing Backrooms, The Invite, and Tony back-to-back, plus now Primetime? Fortunately, A24 has introduced an alternative to seeing all its latest hits for a fraction of the price with double the benefits; you’ll just have to subscribe.

What’s a24?

A24 is an independent production and film studio established in 2012 and one of the biggest media powerhouses of our generation. It’s constantly coming out with notable hits such as The Drama, Babygirl, and Marty Supreme.

A24 is rapidly becoming a household name in the homes of many. It feels like they have a film for everybody. With all of these exciting new releases, I feel inclined to take myself to the movie theater and watch as many as I can.

Honestly, the ritual of going out to see movies has become a lost art among many college students like myself, almost solely due to the rising costs of movie tickets combined with the price of movie theater snacks. As much as I want to go and see Primetime, I hate the idea of spending about $35 just for a small popcorn, drink, and a ticket!

Luckily for you and me, A24 is ready to solve all our movie-going problems. For the same price as a student HBO Max subscription, you can gain free access to A24’s newest movies in theatres. Who says that movie nights must be curled up in your bed binging whatever’s old on Hulu instead of the newest releases? A24’s student subscription is reinventing both our movie consumption and our social lives.

What makes it worth it?

For college students, A24 slashes the monthly membership price from $9.99 to just $4.99, effectively halving the cost of their membership for students. Don’t you just love it when companies give you discounts for being a college student? I’m pretty much enrolled in college just for the deals at this point!

One of the biggest benefits of A24’s student subscription is the free movie tickets to all of their latest releases during their respective opening weekends. Personally, in the months of August and September, I was able to get free opening tickets to Tony, Onslaught, and Primetime. I even got tickets to an upcoming 10th anniversary showing of Moonlight in October. If only I had signed up earlier, I would’ve even gotten a free ticket to Backrooms too!

Not only is my Letterboxd full, but so is my social calendar.

Getting all of these free tickets not only gives me an excuse to get out for the night and go see a new release, but it also gives me a valuable opportunity to go hang out with some friends! After all, spending $10 on movie theater popcorn feels a lot better when your ticket is free, and you’re sharing it with your friends.

Not only are they offering free movie tickets to their releases, but you also get a quarterly zine based on the creative vision of that zine’s guest editor. The zines usually include something other than the physical magazine itself, like a poster or card. This upcoming zine based on Primetime is said to include a free poster of Robert Pattinson, so you know I’m excited.

Zines aside, they also include a 10% discount in their merch store and a free birthday gift, one of the options being the cutest exclusive T-shirt.

Not only are there free movie tickets to their releases, but you also get access to a monthly free movie rental in their A24 app. August’s free movie was Lady Bird, a coming-of-age film starring both Saoirse Roman and Timothee Chalamet, as well as Greta Gerwig’s first film as director. “Thanksgiving in Sacramento” is my new song for when I need a little moment of zen.

The Final Verdict

A subscription to A24 that offers free movie tickets is a Hail Mary to all thrifty movie lovers out there. Knowing that just about every two weeks I’ve got set plans to go see a movie with my friends makes the subscription, in my opinion, is so worth it. With A24, you easily go from the type of person wishing they saw that newest release to the one refraining from spoiling everybody else.

With free movie tickets, 10% off merch, special birthday gifts, free zines, and so much more, what’s not to love? As a college student looking to utilize every student deal, there’s no way I can ignore this one.

It’s without a doubt that A24 will continue to produce amazing hits for the rest of 2026 and likely for many more years. With their student membership, you’re pretty much signing yourself up for guaranteed good movie viewing for the rest of your collegiate years. I personally see myself having an active subscription until I become a senior, and just maybe I’ll sign up for grad school just for this!

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