5 Student Discounts You Need To Know About

College is expensive. Between mandatory textbooks, late-night food runs, and maybe one too many Starbucks runs, it can be pretty easy to see your wallet crying for help. Add in weekend plans, game day outfits, and Amazon orders, and you’re probably left wondering where all your money has disappeared.
Here’s the good news: being an FSU student comes with some perks. From entertainment to food, here are five student discounts you need to know about!
- Entertainment Deals
-
Music and TV are essentials for getting me through my day, whether it’s a fun playlist or a comfort TV binge. Lucky for us, Spotify and Hulu make it easy to enjoy both without draining the bank. For $5.99 a month, you can get the Spotify Premium and Hulu bundle. That means ad-free playlists on your walks to class and late-night binge sessions of The Bear while saving up to $15.99 monthly on subscription costs.
If that wasn’t enough, Amazon Prime also has a student discount, where you get six months free and then pay $7.49 per month — that’s half the price of a standard subscription! With Prime Student, you get the same benefits as a usual subscription (shopping, Prime Video, and savings), but you also get access to additional perks, including 10 percent off travel with StudentUniverse, Course Hero, and one year of GrubHub+.
- Free Lyft Codes
-
Getting around Tallahassee has never been easier (or safer)! FSU’s Student Government Association (SGA) has partnered with FSUPD and FSU Transportation and Parking Services to provide free Lyft rides under $12.50. SGA releases a new Lyft code each month that can be used 7 days a week between 8 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. No questions asked!
- Journalism Outlets
-
Staying current on national news has never been so easy with free subscriptions to journalism outlets. With your FSUID, you can access all New York Times content and the Wall Street Journal. Whether interested in news, doing a class project, or brushing up on current events, this is a must-have deal. FSU even has a step-by-step guide on how to activate your free subscription!
- Tallahassee Museum
-
Looking for a fun activity to do on the weekends? The Tallahassee Museum is only about a 15-minute drive from campus and has fun activities. Explore historical buildings, see native Florida wildlife, feed goats, or go zip-lining — all at a discounted price! Bring your FSUID and get day tickets for $14.50. It’s the perfect break from school and work.
- The Melting Pot
-
Treat yourself and your friends to a fancy dinner without breaking the bank. The Melting Pot hosts their College Night every Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Cheese and chocolate fondues are $8 per person with a valid student ID. This deal is perfect for celebrating a big achievement, a girl’s night out, or simply indulging yourself.
By carrying your student ID, you’re basically carrying around free money. Whether you’re saving on subscriptions, exploring Tallahassee, or enjoying a nice dinner with friends, there’s no need to pay full price when you don’t have to.
And don’t be shy: always ask if a place offers a student discount. You’ll be surprised at how many places offer one and don’t advertise it! Your bank account will thank you later.
