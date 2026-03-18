A Look Into Dance Marathon at FSU With Liv Scheichet

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Dance Marathon at FSU (DMFSU) may be known around campus as the organization of energetic people who approach you on Landis Green or the people posting on their Instagram stories asking you to donate to their fundraisers, but DMFSU is truly so much more.

I joined Dance Marathon in Fall 2025 as an Inspiring New Leader (INL), a position created specifically for freshmen interested in getting involved with the organization. While I had absolutely no idea what I was getting myself into, the people I’ve met and the lessons I’ve learned have made Dance Marathon one of the shining highlights of my freshman year.

Part of what made my first year in Dance Marathon so wonderful was all the lessons I learned from leaders in the organization. One of the most influential people in my experience as an INL was the chair of my team, Liv Scheichet.

Scheichet served on DMFSU Year 31’s Executive Board as the Leadership Chair. Her role as Leadership Chair entailed leading 120 freshman through their first year of Dance Marathon and introducing them to all 18 internal teams. In Scheichet’s words, Dance Marathon is “a student–led organization raising funds for kids with pediatric illnesses to support UF Health Shands Children’s Hospital.”

Scheichet believes DMFSU “is more than just a club on campus. It’s a community full of people coming together to be a part of something greater than themselves.”

Scheichet has been a dedicated member of Dance Marathon throughout her time in college and has had the opportunity to make many miracles both inside and outside of the organization.

“The most rewarding moment for me as a member of Dance Marathon was watching my team of freshmen make history by raising the most money any team of INLs has ever raised. Getting to share the news with my team and see the looks on their faces when they learned that all their hard work had paid off was truly something I’ll never forget,” says Scheichet.

“Regardless of the numbers, the friendships that I witnessed get made in this program were also one of the most rewarding parts of my experience,” Scheichet adds.

As Scheichet alludes to, while DMFSU is a fundraising organization, the relationships built throughout the year make it so much more. DMFSU’s cause is very personal to many, so everyone pours their heart into every second, but who are those funds actually for?

Dance Marathon benefits the Children’s Miracle Network (CMN), a nonprofit that raises funds and awareness for 170 children’s hospitals in the United States and Canada. The funds raised by DMFSU go towards CMN’s UF Health Shands Children’s Hospital in Gainesville, helping children from all over the state.

One of the most special parts of Dance Marathon is getting to know some of the families who have gone through treatment or are undergoing treatment at Shands Hospital. Their stories are shared at meetings and events throughout the year, and some families come to visit during the Marathon to share their stories in person.

The only time dancers and internal staff take a seat throughout the whole Marathon is when a Miracle Family is on stage sharing their story. It’s by far the most emotional and rewarding moment of the whole year.

“There’s not one miracle family that stands out to me because every one of them is so unique and full of their own lived experiences. Every miracle story that I’ve had the privilege to listen to has been truly special, and I’ll never take for granted the opportunity to hear these stories from these families,” reflects Scheichet.

FSU’s Dance Marathon occurred Feb. 27 through March 1 in the basement of the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. Don’t be alarmed, no running is involved, nor is it 30 straight hours of dancing.

While there’s a line dance at the top of every hour — and a 3:00 a.m. silent disco that gave me a much-needed boost of energy — the bulk of the event was spent fundraising and getting to know some of the families that benefit from the funds raised by DMFSU.

“My favorite memory of the Marathon this year was getting to be a part of the Year 31 total reveal as my last memory within this organization. Standing on that stage while knowing we were the highest fundraising in-event Marathon in history, my team hit their year-long goal of $100,000, and all of my best friends were on stage with me, was a feeling that words could never explain and one that I’m so lucky to have been a part of,” Scheichet reflects.

DMFSU’s final total for Year 31 was $1,506,504.67. All funds will be given to UF Health Shands Hospital and FSU College of Medicine Pediatric Outreach Programs.

To those not involved with DMFSU, Scheichet would “recommend Dance Marathon because the number of people that you’ll connect with in the organization is insurmountable. My college experience and some of my best friends were found in this organization, and I never would’ve met them if I hadn’t become a part of Dance Marathon.”

In her own words, “meeting the miracle families and seeing the impact that we make firsthand is so rewarding, and once you realize you’re really making a difference, you won’t want to stop!”

Whether in your first year at FSU, your last, or somewhere in between, Dance Marathon at FSU offers a rewarding opportunity to make a difference in the community and be a part of something greater than yourself.

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