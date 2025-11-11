5 Crafts To Ease Your Way Into the Holiday Season

My idea of the perfect winter day is to dress warmly, stay inside, and craft! If you’re anything like me, you’ve already mentally moved on from Halloween and are excited for winter. Regardless of your feelings towards winter being upon us, these crafts are a great way to spend a chilly day.
- Felt Ornaments
If you’re looking for an easy way to DIY your decorations this year, felt ornaments are the best way to do that! All it requires is some felt, a hot glue gun or sewing supplies, some stuffing, and a bit of ribbon. You can cut the felt into any shape your heart desires, making these very personalized.
Once you cut your shape out of two pieces of felt, you can glue or sew them together, leaving a small gap to insert stuffing. If you plan to make a lot of these, buying stuffing from a craft store would be the easiest, but if you have enough scrap fabric or felt, you can use that as well. After you’ve stuffed the ornament, you can close it up, glue or sew a loop of ribbon on it, and hang it up! If you’re feeling really creative, you can even grab some seed beads and decorate the outside.
- Painting Mugs
Painting mugs is always a fun way to create something cute and useful. FSU’s Paint-A-Pot offers various types of ceramics for you to paint. You can decorate these to match your apartment, as a gift, or to go with any holiday decorations. My favorite is decorating mugs to be a winter door stoop!
- Bow Garlands
Bow garlands are another decoration that you can tailor to your vibe. White, green, and red bows would make the perfect Christmas garland, while pink or purple would be adorable for every day. Places like Hobby Lobby have bow garlands ready to be displayed, but these are so easy to DIY with a bit of hot glue and some ribbon! This also lets you customize them to match the rest of your apartment or holiday decor.
- Paper Chains
I used to make paper chains all the time when I was younger, so this one is extra special to me. Paper chains are a great way to decorate your apartment or dorm ceiling for any occasion. At this time of year, warm colors like orange, red, and brown, or cool colors like white and blue, would be the perfect way to get in the fall and winter mood. You can even extend this to celebratory events like birthdays or graduation parties. Pick your favorite colors and start creating!
- Christmas Village
Christmas villages are a staple holiday decoration, but they can get very pricey. Luckily, many craft stores sell plain wooden houses that are ready to be painted. Just painting these will look amazing, but if you want to go all out, you can include mini wreaths, ribbon eaves, and fake snow. This is a great way to scratch the itch of wanting to build gingerbread houses, but you actually get to keep this one!
There are so many other crafts you can do as well to ring in the holiday season! These are some of my favorites that are fun to create and sure to be used.
