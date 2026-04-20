5 of the Best Movies To Watch Before You Go to College

The weeks before I moved to Florida were nerve-wracking. Taking on college is intimidating, and from someone who values distraction, I spent those weeks watching movies.
There were a few movies that made me feel better about going to college and maybe even got me a little bit excited. Without further ado, here are the best movies to watch if you’re about to start college.
- Pitch Perfect
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I’d be wrong if I didn’t start with the most perfect college movie of all time. Pitch Perfect has to be one of the funniest representations of college out there, and there’s definitely some truth to it.
While we’re lucky enough not to have communal showers at FSU, and I’m still waiting for my riff-off moment, so many parts of this movie are true to college. Walking around the club fair, sitting out on the green, and an awkward first introduction to your roommate, Pitch Perfect captures all of those moments.
If you get to FSU after seeing this movie, you might agree with me that the amphitheater outside of the College of Music looks like the perfect place to host a riff-off.
- Super Bad
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You may be thinking that this movie doesn’t take place in college; however, it’s still the perfect movie for this time.
Evan and Seth are two best friends about to graduate high school, and they want to make the most of the time that they have left. Super Bad is a hysterical movie about their last high school moments, but also the anticipation of going to college.
They talk about what it’ll be like to be in college, but also what it’ll be like to be there without each other. As someone who left her best friends to go to college, I really understood when Seth said, “I just wanna go to the rooftops and scream, ‘I love my best friend, Evan!’”
Learning to be without your best friends is hard, but at least Super Bad might make you laugh about it.
- Legally Blonde
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Blonde or not, Elle Woods is the ultimate college role model. Underestimated by everyone and on a mission to prove people wrong, and doing it all in the perfect college setting.
Elle is the perfect combination of everything college; she knows how to have fun, but she also knows what she wants. She’s the perfect balance between taking advantage of the fun parts of college and also knowing who she is.
I think we can all relate to the scene where Elle is sitting in the library when a group of people comes by trying to get her to go out, and she finds just enough willpower to say no. Sometimes that’s exactly how I feel sitting in ‘Club Strozier’ when all my friends are out, but Elle taught me that’s just alright.
- First Daughter
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A lesser-known movie, but still with all of the college vibes, is First Daughter. The president’s daughter is taking on her first few weeks at college and learning what it’s all about.
The fictional Redmond University is the most quintessential college setting you can find, and Samantha has to explore it all. From frat parties and roommate drama, it’s a pretty accurate representation of the first few weeks of college (without the secret security detail, of course).
If you’re nervous about what college is going to look like, I have to recommend First Daughter.
- Monsters University
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Last but certainly not least, Monsters University may be one of the best college movies out there. Walking through campus with your brand new FSUID will have you feeling just like Mike Wazowski.
Maybe one day FSU will have Scare Games of its own! Monsters University touches on everything college. It shows the classes, the club fair, the frats… It’s really got it all.
Honestly, having watched this movie while at college, I have to say some days I walk around here feeling just like Mike.
It doesn’t matter if you’re a senior in high school or a senior in college; sometimes, we all need a movie to remind us that everything is going to be okay.
It’s easy to get lost in the craziness of moving and leaving behind your friends, but take a break, watch a movie, and look forward to the adventures you have ahead.
College is all about finding yourself, and whether you’re Elle Woods or Mike Wazowski, just remember, they all found themselves in the end, and you will too.
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