5 of the Best Movies To Watch Before You Go to College

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The weeks before I moved to Florida were nerve-wracking. Taking on college is intimidating, and from someone who values distraction, I spent those weeks watching movies.

There were a few movies that made me feel better about going to college and maybe even got me a little bit excited. Without further ado, here are the best movies to watch if you’re about to start college.

Pitch Perfect

View this post on Instagram I’d be wrong if I didn’t start with the most perfect college movie of all time. Pitch Perfect has to be one of the funniest representations of college out there, and there’s definitely some truth to it. While we’re lucky enough not to have communal showers at FSU, and I’m still waiting for my riff-off moment, so many parts of this movie are true to college. Walking around the club fair, sitting out on the green, and an awkward first introduction to your roommate, Pitch Perfect captures all of those moments. If you get to FSU after seeing this movie, you might agree with me that the amphitheater outside of the College of Music looks like the perfect place to host a riff-off.

Super Bad

View this post on Instagram You may be thinking that this movie doesn’t take place in college; however, it’s still the perfect movie for this time. Evan and Seth are two best friends about to graduate high school, and they want to make the most of the time that they have left. Super Bad is a hysterical movie about their last high school moments, but also the anticipation of going to college. They talk about what it’ll be like to be in college, but also what it’ll be like to be there without each other. As someone who left her best friends to go to college, I really understood when Seth said, “I just wanna go to the rooftops and scream, ‘I love my best friend, Evan!’” Learning to be without your best friends is hard, but at least Super Bad might make you laugh about it.

Legally Blonde

View this post on Instagram Blonde or not, Elle Woods is the ultimate college role model. Underestimated by everyone and on a mission to prove people wrong, and doing it all in the perfect college setting. Elle is the perfect combination of everything college; she knows how to have fun, but she also knows what she wants. She’s the perfect balance between taking advantage of the fun parts of college and also knowing who she is. I think we can all relate to the scene where Elle is sitting in the library when a group of people comes by trying to get her to go out, and she finds just enough willpower to say no. Sometimes that’s exactly how I feel sitting in ‘Club Strozier’ when all my friends are out, but Elle taught me that’s just alright.

First Daughter

View this post on Instagram A lesser-known movie, but still with all of the college vibes, is First Daughter. The president’s daughter is taking on her first few weeks at college and learning what it’s all about. The fictional Redmond University is the most quintessential college setting you can find, and Samantha has to explore it all. From frat parties and roommate drama, it’s a pretty accurate representation of the first few weeks of college (without the secret security detail, of course). If you’re nervous about what college is going to look like, I have to recommend First Daughter.

Monsters University