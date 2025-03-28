4 Actors I Want To See on ‘The White Lotus’

HBO Sundays are so back! The third season of The White Lotus is currently streaming on Max every Sunday at 9 p.m. EST, and the show is a hit. The White Lotus season three is averaging 12.2 million viewers an episode, a 78 percent increase from season two’s performance during its release.
The show has already been renewed for a fourth season, and it’s not hard to understand why. In late 2022 and early 2023, it was basically impossible not to hear “Please, these gays, they’re trying to murder me” multiple times a day all over TikTok.
The White Lotus is undoubtedly a cultural phenomenon, and it seems like there’s no end in sight for the show. The question is, who will be cast in the future seasons? Here are my top four actors I want to see stay at the White Lotus in the future.
- Paul Giamatti
First up is two-time Academy Award nominee and three-time Golden Globe winner Paul Giamatti. You might know Giamatti as Mr. Hunham in The Holdovers (2023), but he has starred in numerous other popular movies and TV shows.
I think Giamatti would be a great fit because he is such a versatile actor. In Big Fat Liar (2002), he plays a comical villain, while in Billions, he plays an ambitious but troubled attorney general. Giamatti can play any type of character, and I think his quips would be perfect for The White Lotus.
- Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer would be perfect for The White Lotus. She is well known for a lot of her older work, like Akeelah and the Bee (2006), but she was also in Scream Queens, Nope (2022), and recently, One of Them Days (2025).
If you’re chronically online like me, you’ve seen all of Keke Palmer’s iconic interviews. Her Hot Ones appearance birthed so many memes, and her Vanity Fair lie detector test lives in my head rent-free. She is so naturally funny and comes across as very authentic and personable.
I think she would be great in The White Lotus as the one normal guest who just watches all of the insanity around them and makes hilarious observations that nobody takes seriously.
- Catherine O’Hara
I am obsessed with Catherine O’Hara. A lot of people know her as the mom from Home Alone (1990), but she also plays the iconic Moira Rose on Schitt’s Creek. O’Hara plays a ditzy, flirty, yet occasionally extremely profound character so well.
Clips of O’Hara as Moira Rose remind me a lot of this season’s character, Victoria Ratliff, played by Parker Posey. While I think O’Hara could play any character, I think she would absolutely nail an eccentric, out-of-touch, wealthy woman who terrorizes her fellow guests.
- Will Poulter
For many of us, Will Poulter will always be Gally from The Maze Runner (2014) or the goofy son in We’re the Millers (2013). To be honest, I kind of forgot about him as an actor until I recently watched Dopesick on Hulu.
Poulter is such a talented actor. In Dopesick, he plays a sales representative at Purdue Pharma who soon realizes how complicit he is in the Opioid Epidemic, and I couldn’t look away as his character unravels and the truth comes out.
Poulter has been in various other projects since his teens, and I think The White Lotus would be a great addition. He could potentially play a variety of characters: Poulter knows how to play an awkward character, but he can also morph into a slimy fraud or a brooding guest who sulks around the resort.
In just a few episodes, The White Lotus season three will be over, and we’ll go back to guessing where the next season will be based and who will be in the cast. season four is already confirmed, and I hope some of these actors will show up on our screens at the White Lotus!
