Everything You Need To Know Before Diving Into ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3

This article contains spoilers for The White Lotus seasons one and two.

It’s easy to say that The White Lotus is one of my favorite TV series of all time. The Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning series has drama, romance, mystery, and action — everything a viewer could ask for (including hot cast members like Theo James and Aubrey Plaza).

Over two years after the release of its second season in October 2024, the pleas of The White Lotus fans have finally been answered. The release date of season three is finally upon us, and Feb. 16 could not come fast enough.

The past two years have given time for fans to speculate and create some really interesting theories. Yet, The White Lotus team hasn’t given in to the spread of any rumors or clued in fans about the plot twists of season three. After all, the thrilling and shocking style of the show lets the imagination run wild when it comes to predictions.

However, while we like the twists and turns that grace our screen, many viewers feel like they’re going into season three completely blind. But don’t fret; here is everything that wrapped up season two and some expectations for season three.

So, where did we leave off?

Season one was set and filmed in Maui, Hawaii, and starred a handful of famous actors, including Jennifer Coolidge, Steve Zahn, Sydney Sweeney, Natasha Rothwell, and many more. The season ends with the murder of the hotel manager, Armond (Murray Bartlett), at the hands of Shane (Jake Lacy) after Armond snuck into Shane and Rachel’s (Alexandra Daddario) hotel room to erm…defecate in Shane’s suitcase.

Season two was set and filmed in Palermo, Sicily, Italy. Its cast is just as star-studded as the first season, with the return of Coolidge and the additions of Aubrey Plaza, Theo James, Meghann Fahy, Tom Hollander, and Michael Imperioli.

Even though fans thought Coolidge’s character Tonya would come back in each season, she hits her head on a boat and drowns at the very end of season two. Tonya’s assistant, Portia (Haley Lu Richardson), escapes the island after winding up in some drama and trying to stop Quentin from murdering Tonya — but she ironically dies anyway.

What is going to stay the same?

There are certain themes throughout the series of The White Lotus that will not change, even in the long-awaited new season. As viewers may have noticed, each season takes place in a new country and at a new luxury resort owned by the White Lotus Resort chain.

Also, each new season has a whole new cast, with only a single character being the thread between seasons (hence the return of Jennifer Coolidge in season two and someone else in season three). Lastly, the first scene of each season shows the discovery of a dead body, and then the show works its way up to this eventual death, with Armond and Tonya being the ones murdered in the first two seasons.

What is the setup of season three?

Season three will premiere on Feb. 16 and be filmed in Thailand. The other two seasons were filmed at Four Seasons resorts, and season three will, too. However, this season will be shot in various locations around the island country, focusing less on the resort itself.

At the wrap of season two, everyone we know has either died, gone back to their unhappy lives, or run away. With Tonya (Coolidge) dead, the character that will be coming back to thread the plot together is none other than Belinda. Don’t remember her? She was the spa manager of the Hawaii resort in season one. Her familiar face will grace our screens again from a whole new continent.

Despite the popularity of the show, its season three cast is arguably less famous. The main characters will be played by Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Jason Isaacs, Lalisa Manobal, Michelle Monaghan, Sam Nivola, Lek Patravadi, Parker Posey, Natasha Rothwell, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tayme Thapthimthong, and Aimee Lou Wood. None of these names carry the weight of previous seasons, but The White Lotus has fathered its fair share of breakout stars.

What is season three supposed to be about?

As I said before, it’s hard to pinpoint exactly what the plot will be about, and that’s what makes the show so great. But, there are some fan theories that I’m heavily invested in.

My personal favorite theory is that each season of The White Lotus is based on one of the seven deadly sins, with season one being about greed and season two being about lust. While not confirmed officially, some interviews from the show’s filmmakers give in to this theory.

Mike White, the director and producer of the series, said in an interview with HBO, “The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex…I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus.”

Due to the anthology style of the series, each season doesn’t continue exactly with the same plot. We often don’t get to hear about the stories of the couples and families we left behind. However, White mentioned that he would be interested in further exploring the death of Tonya and what happens to her inheritance, but probably not in this season.

With season one having six episodes and season two having seven, it’s a safe bet that season three will probably have a similar number of episodes, maybe even eight. While the renewal of the show for a fourth season remains unknown, the outstanding success and awards that followed its first two seasons almost guarantee it.

Maybe in season four, we’ll travel back to Sicily, or maybe we’ll be on a whole new continent again. Either way, I’ll be rotting in my bed, watching it all go down.

It’s time to grab your popcorn, or maybe some Pad Thai and Laab, and pack your bags for Thailand because a wild vacation is about to unfold. If season three is anything like its predecessors, it’s already a guaranteed five-star watch.

