3 Spring Break Destinations Abroad

I live to travel — I always count the days till my next vacation. There’s something about being abroad, with an entire foreign country and culture to experience, that makes for some of the most exciting and interesting moments. Traveling plunges you into the unknown, removing the familiarity of your daily routine and forcing you to truly live in the moment.

While many people think a week isn’t enough time to have a fulfilling vacation abroad, I think otherwise. It’s challenging to find time to travel in our busy lives, and many people find it even harder with full-time jobs and greater responsibilities. College is one of the ideal times to explore the world, and this upcoming spring break is no exception!

With almost a month left, now’s the time to plan the ultimate spring break trip, whether with your friends, family, significant other, or even by yourself. As someone who’s traveled extensively and visited all seven continents, here are my top recommendations for your 2026 spring break destination.

Antigua, Guatemala Nestled in a valley between volcanoes and surrounded by tropical plants in a warm climate, sits Antigua, Guatemala. This city was the old Spanish capital of Central America, and it boasts beautiful and brilliant colonial architecture. You can easily reach Guatemala with direct 3-hour flights from Orlando, Miami, and Ft. Lauderdale to the capital, Guatemala City. Antigua itself is only about a one-hour drive away from the airport, making it easily accessible by car. The city is stunning at every turn, with ornate Spanish colonial churches, brightly colored buildings, and a grand central plaza! Besides exploring the amazing colonial architecture, which makes it a UNESCO World Heritage Site, there's a rich restaurant and coffee shop scene for the girls who enjoy a tasty treat. If you get bored of exploring the city, the surrounding area has much to offer for the adventurous ones, with many day trips and activities. There are volcanoes surrounding Antigua, where you can book a guided hike during the day or overnight, with opportunities to see volcanic eruptions, if you're lucky. With plenty to do in and around Antigua, this sunny and lively colonial city is a perfect spring break destination. Quebec City, Canada If you enjoy the dark and cinematic vibes of old Europe but don't want to travel across the Atlantic, look no further than Quebec City, Canada. While this isn't the typical "warm and beachy" spring break destination, Quebec City makes up for it in Québécois charm, a scenic northern countryside, and 400-year-old European architecture. You can fly directly to Quebec City from Orlando and Ft. Lauderdale in about four hours. These cobblestoned streets, castle views, and streetside cafes are iconic and memorable. The region of Quebec itself has many memorable dishes, and Quebec City is home to the best of them. Try Canada's famous poutine (fries with cheese curds and gravy), or a sweet maple syrup lollipop. With incredible history, museums, food, and culture all in one compact city, this destination is perfect for the girls who want to roam through a dark academia Pinterest board. Lisbon, Portugal Even though this is the furthest destination on this list, it shouldn't be overlooked. With a direct nine-hour flight from Miami, Lisbon requires a longer voyage, but it's for a good reason. This famous European city is a romantic destination: think of the grand landmarks, seafood dinners, and the light ocean breeze. The warm days and cool nights that Portugal's spring has to offer will be ideal for days of exploring the city's culture. You must try the local sweet, pastéis de nata, a flaky pastry filled with golden custard and sprinkled with cinnamon. If that's not your style, don't worry. Lisbon is full of cafes and restaurants offering Portuguese classics like grilled sardines and international favorites alike. This large city is perfect for getting lost in, with quaint (but steep) alleys, tiled buildings, and dramatic architecture. Portugal is host to the ultimate southern European fairytale, with the city of Sintra and its colorful palaces only an hour away from the capital, Lisbon. For an unforgettable spring break trip, Lisbon is the perfect choice.

Though traveling abroad may seem daunting at first, it’s very doable! Wherever you go, when planning your vacation, try to stay organized. Things run a lot smoother if you have a rough itinerary written down and if you schedule your transportation in a calendar. Planning a vacation is always worth it, for those unique experiences and lifelong memories.

