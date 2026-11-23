This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s no secret that Robert Pattinson is the man of the moment, starring in some of the biggest blockbusters of 2026 and an upcoming slate of anticipated movies. The man doesn’t sleep, committing to the long-running joke that he’ll take every Gen Z actor’s job if they’re not careful.

In an ironic twist of fate, the recent James Bond casting was announced, and none other than Pattinson was chosen to play the man licensed to kill. However, the reaction to this casting was much more mixed than expected, with people’s online reactions ranging from excitement to disappointment to shouting, “Why him?”

Much of the negative reaction seemed to stem from people wanting a fresh face for the 007 agent, and the question “Are there no other actors in Hollywood?” came up often in response to this casting. I think Pattinson is the perfect leading man to establish a new Bond franchise, and I have three reasons why he’ll prove himself to anyone who doubts him.

Established Leading Man View this post on Instagram It’s been almost five years since Daniel Craig’s final Bond film, and the conversation around the franchise had gone cold until casting rumors for Denis Villeneuve’s reboot started circulating online. As always, the internet has opinions, and these insider rumors about who the next agent would be sparked conversation about which of these actors could take on the role. Pattinson has already proven himself to be not only a leading man for a blockbuster series like The Batman, but he’s also proven that he himself is the appeal for audiences and not just the character to bring people to the seats for a movie. For example, in Primetime, he proved that whether he plays a character in a big-budget franchise or a small indie film, he can still draw an audience. Acting Abilities View this post on Instagram I don’t think it’s controversial to say that Pattinson is considered one of the greatest actors of our generation. He isn’t an actor who’s just one-note and only plays a certain character; he’s a chameleon. He’s well known for his ability to change into what the role requires of him and to do difficult accents for the characters he plays, ranging from weird to eerily similar to those of the real-life people he plays. A common criticism I’ve seen online is that Pattinson couldn’t pull off the suave, sophisticated acting James Bond requires because all his roles have been the opposite. To that end, I’d advise people to watch Tenet because I’m a firm believer that the movie was his James Bond audition. Worldwide Appeal View this post on Instagram Not to sound too much like a shareholder, but for a film reboot franchise to be successful, your lead actor needs to get the audience invested. Still, more importantly, before the movie is even released, you need to get the audience invested enough to buy a ticket. People were disappointed that the new James Bond wasn’t a fresh face. However, with an IP as big as James Bond, casting someone new with no existing fanbase could be dangerously risky. Pattinson not only has a fanbase of women who know him from his Twilight days, but he also now has a large fanbase of men who are fans of his work in The Batman and The Odyssey, among others.

As a lead actor, Pattinson has a broad appeal to audiences regardless of gender, which isn’t an easy feat. With a property as big as James Bond, casting someone who’s proven to be an astounding actor and can bring in a large number of fans outside the Bond fanbase is a no-brainer for the new lead as 007!

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