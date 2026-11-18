This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Robert Pattinson is officially the new face of the 007 lineage. And he’s Batman as well, by the way. It all seems like so much for one person to have.

From his relatively small role as Cedric Diggory in “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” to becoming the face of one of the most recognizable franchises of the 2000s, Pattinson has been a fixture in popular culture for the better part of two decades.

And somehow, despite having already played a wizard, a vampire and a vigilante, he seems determined to collect every other character Hollywood has to offer.

For a significant portion of the late 2000s and early 2010s, Robert Pattinson was Edward Cullen.

“Twilight” turned him into an international heartthrob almost overnight. But with that level of recognition came the unfortunate consequence of being associated with one very particular character. For years, he was the brooding and emotionally unavailable vampire who sparkled in the sunlight.

In an interview with Howard Stern, Pattinson recalled wanting Edward Cullen to be considerably more brooding than the producers had envisioned. When they handed him a copy of the book, with every instance of Edward smiling highlighted, he responded by highlighting every instance of Edward frowning.

He was so committed to this interpretation that his agents had to intervene and warn him that he could lose the role if he didn’t lighten up.

Pattinson’s desire to then distance himself from the glittery vampire image gave him the opportunity to develop his craft and build relationships with filmmakers whose work interested him, like in “Good Time,” where he played a frantic, manipulative New York criminal.

After seeing a photograph from the Safdie brothers’ “Heaven Knows What,” Pattinson became so interested in their work that he contacted them about collaborating, despite not having seen their films.

He was actively seeking out filmmakers and projects that interested him, something that would eventually influence his pursuit of Batman as well.

HIS VOICE BOX

A lot of Pattinson’s performances end up circulating online as isolated clips, and it’s not always because of what he’s saying. Sometimes it’s simply because of how he’s saying it.

Between the exaggerated French accent in “The King,” the strange vocal choices in “The Boy and the Heron” and the two distinct voices in “Mickey 17,” I sometimes forget what his natural speaking voice sounds like.

These choices aren’t always flattering. He seems perfectly comfortable sounding ridiculous, unpleasant or completely unrecognizable if that’s what the character demands.

For someone who gained traction largely because of his appearance, there’s something amusing about how determined he seems to be to make himself as strange as possible.

And it isn’t limited to his voice. From the frantic physicality of “Good Time” to his increasingly unhinged performance in “The Lighthouse,” Pattinson seems willing to contort practically every aspect of himself for a character.

What’s particularly funny about Pattinson’s career is that after spending years distancing himself from the franchise that made him famous, he eventually returned to blockbuster filmmaking.

Because in 2022, he became Batman.

His casting wasn’t exactly met with universal enthusiasm. For some audiences, he was still Edward Cullen, and the idea of the “Twilight” vampire becoming Gotham City’s most intimidating vigilante was apparently difficult to comprehend.

His past roles allowed him to experiment with characters who were desperate, volatile, vulnerable and unhinged.

And those qualities weren’t entirely out of place in Gotham.

Beneath the suit, the intimidating voice and the eyeliner is a deeply troubled, socially awkward young man who hasn’t quite figured out what to do with his grief.

Since then, he’s worked with Bong Joon-ho on “Mickey 17,” shared the screen with Zendaya in “The Drama,” reunited with Christopher Nolan for “The Odyssey” and ended up playing Chris Hansen in “Primetime.” And now, since Batman and Edward Cullen weren’t enough, he’s James Bond too.

SO WHAT EXACTLY IS HE GREEDY FOR?

The obvious answer would be success. But I don’t think that’s particularly interesting, nor does it seem entirely consistent with the career he’s built.

Pattinson reached a point where he can move between some of the industry’s biggest directors and franchises while continuing to pursue smaller, “stranger” projects.

Hollywood is an industry built around recognizable faces and carefully cultivated public images. Pattinson, meanwhile, seems determined to make his recognizable face as difficult to categorize as possible.

WHAT’S NEXT FOR ROBERT PATTINSON?

What will Pattinson do after James Bond?

If his career following “Twilight” is anything to go by, I wouldn’t be surprised if he spends the years after Bond pursuing increasingly bizarre, complicated and unconventional characters. Perhaps he’ll feel the same urge to distance himself from 007 that he once felt about Edward Cullen.

Of course, this is entirely speculative. Pattinson himself has admitted that his career decisions aren’t always part of some elaborate plan.

He’s just greedy to explore everything acting has to offer. Which, with a face like that, his options are unlimited.

And if his next move after the James Bond film is to play an increasingly deranged man with an inexplicable accent in a film that approximately 12 people will understand, I, for one, won’t be particularly surprised.