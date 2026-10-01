How to Use FSU HQ to Your Advantage

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

From stalking FSU clubs’ Instagram pages to reading every flyer you walk past on Landis, getting involved can be difficult. Coming from personal experience, it can be hard to figure out where to start and how to get involved. You may feel awkward, just as I did, a little lost, and maybe even lonely.

This feeling is definitely natural and can sometimes be hard to overcome. Luckily, FSU has resources for just about everything, and FSU HQ is perfect for finding events tailored to your interests. You just need to know how to use it.

An Intro to FSU HQ

FSU HQ is an online hub that allows students to communicate and collaborate. It lists many student organizations and their events, listing the time and place so anyone can join. Having a designated spot for clubs to post their gatherings not only increases interest but also benefits curious people looking for a cool way to spend their Monday evening. FSU HQ can help secure funding for clubs and organizations and, overall, is a unifying community for us Noles.

How Do I Use It?

Moving on, let’s talk about how this website can help us find a way to express ourselves on campus. On the website, you can specify your interests. After you clarify and click on some things you enjoy or would love to get into, FSU HQ shows upcoming events that fit those categories. It’s as simple as that!

I personally found keychain making and “Mindful Corner Media: Cards & Cookies.” It was a get-together to make cards for those with Alzheimer’s, and cookies were provided as well. Getting creative felt so nice, and it was for a good cause as well! There are many other events like this that can be found with ease on the hub.

Other Cool Uses of FSU Headquarters

Besides finding fun ways to fill time in your tedious college schedule, FSU HQ has assets that can support your future. It’s a great way to start your own Registered Student Organization (RSO)! Couldn’t quite find the club you were looking for? Start your own while simultaneously building your resume and experience.

The hub also has a digital badging system. What’s so special about a medal made of pixels? Well, these badges represent your experiences and accomplishments surrounding your commitments to your interests! Once you reach a certain milestone, you receive a digital badge that appears on your FSU profile. These badges can show future employers what you’ve achieved and what your strengths are. This little system could be the leg-up you need to get your dream internship, and you get it while participating in what you enjoy!

Putting Yourself Out There

After hearing all this great stuff about FSU HQ, I’m sure you’re buzzing with excitement or maybe a bit nervous. While FSU provides the resources to find clubs and events that excite you, it’s not always as easy as just showing up. Going to your first event can be tough, especially if you’re a freshman or new to campus.

Attending these events doesn’t have to be scary! What worked for me when I first started getting involved was bringing a friend. Having someone you already know can help ease your nerves, help you be more yourself, and help you meet new people. Eventually you’ll show up to gatherings and already know most of the people there. Or you could simply run the meeting!

I know it’s easier said than done, but personally, I’d take the couple of minutes of anxiety all over again if it means I could meet these wonderful groups of people.

With these tips, I hope you find organizations and events that interest you!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Pinterest!