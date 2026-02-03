How I Romanticize My Life on Campus

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The FSU Spring semester started with a bang — a cold bang. Rather than feeling the warm weather of spring, we’re experiencing chilly winds and freezing temperatures. This makes returning to campus that much harder, especially when anxiety is already high in anticipation of a whirlwind semester before the end of another chapter in life.

With the pressures of upcoming exams and dread regarding our futures, the romanticization of the small and ordinary moments on campus can become golden in retrospect. Given how stressful and anxiety-inducing college can be, allowing myself to be present in these small moments has helped me stay grounded. It’s also a reminder that an exam or paper isn’t the end of the world. We’ll get through this.

Romanticizing your twenties doesn’t mean seeing everything through a rose-colored lens; it just means that experiences often seen as ordinary can be enhanced. For example, instead of spending time studying for an exam in a dorm room, walk to the FSU Student Union. While you’re walking, listen to music, enjoy your surroundings, and focus on what’s present.

Stressing over an exam can prevent you from enjoying campus life. Even small things like walking to order a cup of coffee while listening to music can help you appreciate what’s happening now and not get caught up in all the what-ifs. Romanticizing life isn’t something that randomly happens. It’s a conscious choice that requires daily effort.

Here are a few of my favorite methods for romanticizing my life on campus:

make playlists (you’re the main character)

Turning regular routines into something intentional is how I’ve been romanticizing my life this semester. One of my favorite things is making playlists for my walks to class. I made different playlists for each class, and I always listen to that playlist on my walk over to set the mood for my day.

This method may seem silly, but that’s the point! These simple additions to my routine have helped me focus on the present, and that’s something so many college kids miss when we spend too much time worrying about things out of our control.

Make studying aesthetic

Next time you have an exam, choose a new location for studying. One of my favorite study spots is at Dodd Hall. The stained-glass windows of the Werkmeister Reading Room make it a perfect place to study. It makes me feel like I’m in another world rather than just the dark bedroom of my apartment building.

Moving to new locations where you wouldn’t normally choose to study romanticizes your experience. Studying for an exam or writing a research paper doesn’t have to be miserable. Instead, it can be a meaningful experience.

Take advantage of the seasons

We have the amazing opportunity to attend university in an area that can actually experience all four seasons (at least, compared to the rest of Florida). We have cold winters and chilly springs, and my personal favorite way to romanticize life on campus is to take advantage of each season.

Go outside to Landis Green with a picnic blanket on a cold afternoon. Grab yourself a hot coffee, read a book, do homework, or maybe even bring a friend and just talk. Every part of the year has its own vibe; even finals season is something you can romanticize. Studying in the library with a group of friends until midnight and late-night drive-thru study breaks can help take the pressure off one of the most stressful parts of the semester.

balance

My final way of romanticizing my twenties is making sure there’s balance. It’s about balancing what’s important with how you can make it special. Romanticization methods like these aren’t meant to make you see things through rose-colored glasses, but rather to help you appreciate the small moments on campus as you move into the next chapter of adulthood.

It’s important to remain focused on your destination without ignoring the journey you take to get there, and that’s something I’ll try to embody in my remaining semesters at college.

