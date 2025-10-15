How to Find Time for Yourself as a College Girl

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Being a girl in college can be very stressful. From making friends to taking exams, there are so many factors that you’re not used to as a high school student. Whether you’re a senior or a freshman in college, all students need to find time for themselves.

One way to make time to relax is to create a routine and schedule time in your day to do something you enjoy by yourself.

Use a calendar

One way I plan out my routine is by using Google Calendar. I like to set it up with different categories for different parts of my day. For example, you can set up a category for your classes, another for allotted study time, one for any appointments you may have, and one for any fun activities outside of school!

Google Calendar is great because you can customize the colors and make it fit any aesthetic you please. Creating a calendar that matches my vibe helps me stay on track with my routine. On my calendar, I have my classes, appointments, club meetings, and then I have time slots that ensure I spend time alone doing an activity I love.

Reward Yourself

Another way I make time for myself is to stay up to date with my schoolwork. I like to set up a reward system with my assignments: for every assignment I complete, I do a small activity I enjoy. Depending on how long the assignment takes, I reward myself with different activities.

For example, my math homework is usually pretty simple, so once I finish one homework assignment, I’ll scroll on Instagram for five minutes. However, for larger assignments, like an essay, I’ll let myself either read my book or scroll through my phone for 30 minutes. Although this method might sound silly, I believe it truly works. I do my assignments while also giving myself time to relax in between.

Find a Hobby

Now, finding time might not be the issue; it might be having some activities to do alone. There are so many things to do alone, but some of my favorites include walking around campus, coloring in a coloring book, and reading before bed.

Walking around campus is one of the best ways for me to clear my mind. I’ll put on my tennis shoes and headphones and go for a stroll. I listen to audiobooks or podcasts and just walk. It’s the perfect way for me to clear my mind while also getting some exercise in.

Some of my favorite podcasts to listen to are Therapuss with Jake Shane, Ear Biscuits with Rhett & Link, Smosh Mouth, and URL. These podcasts are some of my favorite comedy shows and can put me in a light-hearted mood after class.

Coloring is one of my favorite ways to destress after class. Now, it may seem a little childish but coloring can feel very therapeutic. Coloring while watching the show I’m currently binge-watching is a great way to relax. There are many options of pictures to print online, and you can color the pages to your heart’s desire.

Now, it may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but reading is a great way to unwind before bed. Instead of scrolling on TikTok or Instagram before I drift off, I’ll read until I feel myself falling asleep.

Finding time for yourself is hard in college, but it’s possible. Whether you schedule time blocks into your routine or reward yourself with small victories, it’s important to find ways to unwind.

