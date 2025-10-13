Too Old for Trick-or-Treat but Too Broke for the Bar? Here’s How to Have Halloween Fun on Campus

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

BOO! Adulting-or-treat? As my grandma used to say, “age hits everybody”, and that doesn’t pause in college. Being in your twenties is weird. What do you mean, I can’t do some trick-or-treating? Plus, why does it seem like the only other alternative is the bar?

The fact is, I’m too broke to enjoy Halloween the “college way” (I don’t even like alcohol); however, I need to find a way to trick-or-treat myself in a creative, cheap, and fun way.

The best place to find these activities is the dear FSU campus.

Halloween Movie night at The ASLC

My weekend will begin at the Askew Student Life Center (ASLC). On Thursday, Oct. 30, I’ll take my besties to watch The Exorcist (1973) because I love horror movies, but I never watch them alone. The entrance is free for FSU students with a valid student ID, so you should join us!

If you happen to know someone from another university, they could come with you! Who doesn’t want to enjoy Halloween in Tallahassee? If you plan to bring a non-Tallahassee friend, the general admission is $6. However, if they’re local and attend FAMU or TSC, they can enjoy the movie for just $3.

This movie doesn’t fit into your schedule? No worries! The ASLC keeps a calendar of every movie they’re showing this October.

Get-together with Friends

Games, gossip, delicious food, and amazing people all come together for one awesome night. As a very competitive person, I take everything as an opportunity for competition, so game nights are victoriously fun in my house.

I’ve hosted events from making traditional Halloween decorations to playing games like The Vampire Ball Murder Mystery. While searching for new games to play with friends, I found one that consists of finding out who out of your party was responsible for a “murder.”

In my opinion, the fun and unique part of this game is that you can plan to make some modifications to different aspects of the game. Instead of turning out confusing, this will make it more interesting, or even realistic (insert Dracula’s laugh here).

That was my pick, but there are some other options for you to choose from in this helpful list.

Resetting Life on Sunday

No one even remembers their academic life during the Halloween weekend. Most of the time, it feels like a simple life of fun, late-night sleep, and no obligations. Still, the books will hit you hard on Monday morning. This is why it’s a great idea to schedule a relaxing and enjoyable self-care night to close the time of spooky activities and set the mood for the upcoming week.

Snacks, face masks, hand creams, and cozy fall movies in between yapping sessions with my roommate will be my go-to. After all the fun, a light and refreshing way to transition back into the smart, put-together, academic girly mode is necessary.

Be safe

Remember to be safe while having fun, make smart choices, and take care of yourself and those around you who might need it. Campus is a safe space, but life is a box full of mystery. If you feel unsafe, don’t think twice before calling for help.

FSUPD is a great on-campus resource to protect the lives and well-being of students, staff, and visitors. In addition to that, downloading the SeminoleSAFE mobile app is a good safety tool. There are many features available on the app: receiving alerts, walking with a friend, getting help, and mapping directions. Sometimes, I still get lost on campus, so this helps a lot.

I hope you enjoy your Halloween as much as I’ll be enjoying mine with all of these Halloween plans and fun times with friends.

