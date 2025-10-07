6 Fun Halloween Costume Ideas for Duos

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As Halloween approaches, I’ve spent some time looking for costumes on Pinterest and TikTok. In my search, I came across a wide variety of creative duo costumes that I loved. Here are six fun Halloween costume ideas for duos that stood out to me.

Jedediah and Octavius from Night at the Museum

These might be the only costumes in this list that are actual Halloween costumes, and they come with plenty of accessories. Jedediah is a cowboy, usually seen with a black cowboy hat, a brown vest, and a gun belt. He also wears a blue button-up and a red bandana around his neck. Octavius is a Roman soldier, known by the gold helmet with a red plume that he wears.

Ferris and Cameron from Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off is a classic 1980s high school movie that’s loved by many. Ferris and Cameron, among the most iconic best friend duos, would make a perfect duo costume. Their looks are easy to pull together and are very cute; for Ferris, a plain white T-shirt, a leopard print vest, and a black and white jacket would be instantly recognizable. For Cameron, go for a red hockey jersey. They’re simple but well-known, so you can’t go wrong with them.

Juno and Paulie from Juno

Juno is a pregnant teenager, so you’ll evidently need a fake belly, which can simply be a small pillow underneath your shirt. Additionally, you could wear her outfit from the poster: a striped orange and white shirt, a jacket, jeans, and a skirt over the jeans. Also from the poster, Paulie’s costume could be a maroon T-shirt or hoodie, bright yellow gym shorts, and a yellow sweatband.

Tyler Durden and the Narrator from Fight Club

Flight Club might be considered a classic “film bro” movie, but in reality, it’s for the girls, too. For Tyler, the costume would consist of a red leather jacket and red sunglasses, plus a floral button-up or print T-shirt. For the narrator, the costume would need a white dress shirt and a tie, or any messy office wear. Both are pictured with fake bruises on their faces from the fights.

Josie and PJ from Bottoms

I couldn’t not add Bottoms to this list as well! This might be an overdone costume online, but I unfortunately haven’t actually seen anyone wear it in real life. With multiple outfits throughout the movie, there are many options to choose from, and matching their messy loser vibes is what’s really important. A blue rugby-style polo for Josie and a red one for PJ would capture their looks. They could also have fake bruises on their faces from all the fights in the movie.

Ash and Kristofferson from Fantastic Mr. Fox

Last but not least is the costume I’m doing with my friend this year. We recently watched this movie together, and I got the idea to dress up as the cousins Ash and Kristofferson. Ash wears a white jacket and white pants with a paper “A” patch on his shirt. Kristofferson is in a blue short-sleeve button-up shirt and khaki shorts, wearing a sign that says “unaccompanied minor” around his neck. In addition, both should have fox ears.

I hope this list helps anyone still looking for the right duo costume to wear with a friend. Halloween is always a good time to be creative and have fun dressing up!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!