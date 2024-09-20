A Guide to Game Day Outfits From a Seasoned Senior

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Football games and tailgates are a time-honored tradition in the South. It’s all about football, tailgates, and, most importantly — the outfits! Oh my gosh, the outfits!

Every Football Saturday is my Met Gala, Super Bowl, and Oscars wrapped in one garnet and gold outfit. I love seeing what the girls are wearing and how I can recreate outfits with the clothes in my closet. I love football season! Heck, I spend every spring and summer preparing for game days, looking at the viral trends, and seeing how I can upgrade from last year.

Over the years, I’ve learned a lot about what to wear (and what to avoid). There were a lot of trials and a lot of errors, and a lot of blisters.

Very embarrassing freshman pictures have been burned into my memory and keep me up at night. (Seriously, why did I wear that, and why did I think that skirt was a good idea?) But over the years, I’ve evolved. I’d even go as far as to say my style has drastically improved!

Dress Comfortable

Let’s start from the bottom: the shoes! This is not the time to break out the cute strappy sandals or the brand-new Sambas you fought tooth and nail for. You’ll get blisters.

This is the time to break out those black Converse high tops you’ve had since high school. In other words, shoes that you don’t care about. These are shoes that have been broken in and are comfortable! You’ll be walking from your dorm to the stadium, or the dorm to tailgates, and then to the stadium.

The tailgates have questionably sticky floors, the sidewalks will be covered with broken glass bottles, and the stadium floors will be plastered with various spilled liquids. This is not the time to wear the scarlet slingbacks you got from Steve Madden. Value comfortable shoes over the slingbacks. The back of your heels will thank you on Sunday morning.

The Outfits

On to the actual outfit! It can go so many ways. A garnet tube top with the FSU embroidered on it? A football jersey? The viral Free People romper? You don’t have to spend an arm and a leg to create the perfect game-day outfit.

Find something in your closet. That flowy white top with your vintage Levi 501 shorts? Go for it! Find what works for you. Your outfit doesn’t have to solely consist of school colors if you don’t feel comfortable wearing head-to-toe garnet and gold.

The best outfit you wear is one that makes you feel confident! It makes you want to lay the outfit out the night before. There are so many different outfits you can wear with endless possibilities. No two outfits are alike!

If this is your first game, it’s important to remember that Doak Campbell Stadium has a clear bag policy (with few exceptions). You can bring a small purse or clear bag, but they must abide by stadium policy. Whatever you bring, ensure it fits the stadium guidelines and has everything you need!

FSU is incredibly diverse! We have students from all walks of life. Every outfit on game day is unique and special to the person wearing it. Every Saturday is a new chance to discover your style!

Saturdays in Tallahassee, especially on game days, are crazy! Remember to stay safe, have fun, and go Noles!

