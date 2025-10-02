From Blemishes to Brilliance: Skincare Tips Every Girly Girl Needs

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Struggling with breakouts? Confused about the thousands of products out there? Unsure why acne won’t stop popping up all over your face? I’ve got you my beautiful girl! This is a real-life guide on how I got a skin glow up, with skincare products that, in my experience, work very well, without breaking the bank. This insight is also from a person who’s been struggling with acne for a little over one year now.

For a little context, I’ve been struggling with acne since May 2024, and only in July 2025 did I find a perfect solution to treat it. Now, my goal is to heal. My skin is combination type, oily in the “T-zone,” and normal on the cheeks. My breakouts happen in a specific area of my face: my right cheek and chin. Once in a while, I get some on the nose, but nothing that bothers me like what I have in those areas.

After the inflammatory stage, my skin tends to have flat, brownish acne marks that never go away. They get inflamed when I’m stressed (as a full-time student and full-time worker, this is almost always) or when my period is right around the corner. It’s important to say that I never pick or excessively touch my inflamed acne; in fact, I always put a pimple patch on to protect it and let it heal.

During this time, I’ve tried everything to treat and heal my skin. Now, I believe I’ve finally mastered it!

Find Your Skincare Goal

Bestie to bestie, there are some pieces of advice that I wish someone had told me before buying every product I thought was popular. Just because it’s trending online or someone said it worked very well for them doesn’t mean it does for everyone.

The first thing would be to consider your skin type and specify your skin concerns.

I searched for products that best suited my skin type while choosing what I was most worried about: current breakouts, acne scars, rosacea, or discoloration — this is a fundamental step in the process. In the case of multiple concerns, I focused on one first until it began to heal, then added a new treatment for the others.

Defining my skin goal and finding reliable reviews is the second thing I focus on.

Looking at your skin now, is your goal to treat or heal it? Pick what’s most important to you and build your routine around it. TikTok has great reviews if you know how to find them.

Personally, I like to look for “real people” reviews. I don’t always trust someone getting paid to advertise a product, because sometimes it’s only what the brand scripted and not the real results of the product.

What’s Worked For Me

The better we eat, the better we heal. This sounds like a mom thing to say, but remember that mom is always right! Most of our skincare comes from what we eat. Adding more antioxidant and high-fiber foods to my meals, or drinking a detox juice once a day, has been life-changing.

Acne is hard to deal with, but don’t freak out and apply loads of acids on your face. Some acids, like azelaic or salicylic, are recommended to treat acne; however, be careful about how, why, and when you’re implementing acids in your routine. Also, I don’t mix them with disregard; it can cause a reboot effect, sensitivity, or allergies.

I also religiously remove my makeup before bed. It’s not optional; I always do it. You’re never too tired for yourself. I use micellar water or an acne-safe balm to remove my makeup, and then I proceed with my nighttime skincare routine. Sometimes, not everything goes as planned, and it may be wise to look for professional help. A dermatologist was my bestie throughout the process!

Taking care of your skin involves a holistic approach that goes beyond just topical treatments. Prioritizing a nutritious diet, being mindful of the products you use, and establishing a personally curated, consistent skincare routine are essential steps for achieving healthier skin. Remember, it’s important to listen to your body. Take care of yourself!

