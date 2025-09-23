Trader Joe’s Fall Line Up: Worth the Hype? 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the leaves begin to turn brown and the temperature drops, we grab our pumpkin spice lattes and scour for some new autumn snacks. A consistent fallback for tasty seasonal items is Trader Joe’s, with a variety of meals and desserts.

Trader Joe’s consistently incorporates popular seasonal flavors while offering innovative twists on staple foods. This year was no different, ranging from standout desserts such as the apple cider donuts to the savory, mouthwatering meals (mainly the pumpkin ravioli and butternut squash lasagna). The only downside to these delicacies is the limited shelf life imposed on them.

Snacks

As the season progresses, the snack drawer needs to be replenished with everything pumpkin spice, cinnamon, and apple. These flavors found their way into most dishes on Trader Joe’s fall menu.

In my experience, autumn-themed snacks need to be cautious not to overload with rich flavors, to create a perfect sweet and savory balance. This requirement was extremely well executed by the Trader Joe’s pumpkin butter spread and mac and cheese bites.

With the chilly air settling in, a warm piece of bread or a heated bagel is crucial. Therefore, the excellence of the pumpkin butter spread should be admired. Despite housing a strong and rich taste, the spread consists of only eight ingredients and no artificial preservatives, making it the go-to final touch on your quick snack breaks.

However, if the mood strikes for a warmer and fuller meal, the butternut squash mac and cheese bites are scrumptious. With quick preparation, these minis will melt in your mouth while retaining a flawless consistency and flavor profile.

Main Courses

After finishing our appetizers, there’s nothing better than continuing the seasonal trend by tasting some of Trader Joe’s main courses. When considering larger items (pasta, baked goods, and pre-packaged meals), it’s crucial to retain nutritional value while introducing a seasonal aspect. The mini spicy pumpkin samosas and pumpkin ravioli are two fantastic demonstrations of how frozen food can still maintain rich flavor.

Both foods have simple instructions on how to prepare them and what to eat them with. The pleasant and familiar pumpkin flavoring meshed well with both these dishes, increasing the overall taste and texture, both of which were light, powerful, and creamy.

The same can be said for the butternut squash lasagna, a lesser-utilized fall flavor, but still equally delicious. Once baked, the lasagna was well distributed in flavorful layers.

Desserts

Once the main course is finished and the snacks have been devoured, I always suggest ending on a high note: a sweet treat. The variety of Trader Joe’s desserts is phenomenal, with items such as the pumpkin sheet cake capturing the classic fall flavors. Alongside this are the more unconventional apple cider donuts, which are the ideal sweetness level. Finally, a pumpkin blondie should 100% appear on the menu — with a subtle chocolate twist and nutty aftertaste.

The bundle of goodies that went from the shopping cart to my pantry to my stomach was the ideal start to this season. Overall, the Trader Joe’s line-up is hyped up consistently for good reason, with each item I tried being the model rendition of autumn.

I highly recommend the girlies take a quick detour to their nearest Trader Joe’s and stock up on these items before they leave the shelves for good!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube, and Pinterest!