Why ‘Weapons’ Deserves the Hype

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Weapons, a horror movie directed by Zach Cregger and released in August 2025, has recently been dividing opinions online. Love it or hate it, it’s been one of the main topics of discussion in the movie world for months, establishing its relevance.

Before its release, the marketing campaign was designed with the purpose of evoking curiosity in the general public. The trailers didn’t reveal much besides the basic premise of 17 children from the same classroom willingly running away from their homes at 2:17 a.m. and vanishing into the darkness.

Nowadays, trailers have been exposing too much of the movie’s story before it even gets released. In contrast, Weapons was advertised purely as an intriguing horror movie, and the public was captivated.

At first, Weapons received a positive reception from its audience, who praised Cregger for his originality and creativity. But as it gained more popularity among movie enthusiasts, many began calling it overrated. From what I’ve noticed, the criticism arises from unmet expectations.

Considering it was introduced as a horror film, audiences went into the movie theater ready for jump scares and gore. Instead, they were surprised with a mix of suspense, tragedy, comedy, and, of course, horror. Although this genre blend also surprised me, it’s exactly what made it stand out and evoke multiple distinct emotions.

Weapons feels overrated. Sure, it’s got some solid jump scares—but once you get past that, then what? Are we really gonna be talking about this a year from now?



I saw it with my 12 y/o and he loved it, so maybe I’m out of touch. Fun ride, sure. Brilliant? Not even close. — Peter Ncseventeen (Scanners Inc) (@NCseventeen) August 19, 2025

With a nonlinear storytelling, the movie jumps between six different character perspectives, gradually revealing how details from each one connect as the investigation unfolds. The main character viewpoints are Justine, an elementary school teacher who’s being blamed by parents; Archer, a father determined to solve the case; and Alex, the only kid who didn’t go missing that night.

Despite having its ups and downs, with some perspectives being less interesting and important, it’s very well-balanced overall, keeping the viewer’s attention from start to finish. By the end of the movie, we finally get to see Alex’s perspective, revealing the truth about what happened through a heartbreaking viewpoint.

In the final act, however, after an intense horror sequence, the movie gracefully transitions into the funniest sequence of the entire movie. Cregger’s use of humor, specifically in the last act of his movies, is starting to become his signature style after Barbarian and now Weapons.

The bold shift sparked a lot of criticism from people who claim it was a chaotic mess. Unlike them, I think it was extensively thought out and bold. The film moves away from predictable structural formulas, offering a refreshing take on horror and comedy.

On top of that, a heated debate has sparked over the movie’s message. While some see it as a metaphor for school shootings, others believe it’s about negligent alcoholic parents, based on Cregger’s childhood. Critics complain about the alleged lack of a precise meaning, but I believe it’s purposely up to personal interpretation. The fact that it’s already generated so much discussion proves its success and value.

At the end of the day, I don’t believe Weapons should be labeled as overrated. On the contrary, I loved it for its intelligent use of dark humor and smooth transitions that capture various emotions. However, I do understand where the criticism is coming from with some of the unexpected aspects. Either way, I recommend it to everyone who hasn’t watched it yet, and I believe it deserves a chance.

