Top 5 Moments on Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Short n’ Sweet’ Tour

In case your social feed doesn’t look like mine, Sabrina Carpenter is currently on tour for her new album, Short n’ Sweet. Carpenter is a one-of-a-kind performer — she’s confident, spunky, and knows how to put on a great show. I know this because all I’ve seen on social media this past month has been her tour videos — and I wouldn’t want it any other way! Today, I’ll rank my top five favorite parts of her concert from least to greatest. If you’re going to her show or just watching vicariously through social media like me, look out for these moments.

5. The New “Feather”

One of Carpenter’s most popular performances in the past has been her song “Feather.” Although it isn’t on her new album, she still includes it in the show and puts a new twist on it! She truly owns the stage here by, quite literally, kicking over her backup performers in her new choreography to this song. If you’re a long-time Sabrina fan, you won’t want to miss this one!

4. The Opening

In typical Sabrina style, she has a very entertaining opening to the show. She enters the stage wrapped in a towel and later drops it to reveal the bedazzled inside, along with her sparkling outfit. She also (intentionally) struggles to reach her microphone, relating to the album’s title, Short n’ Sweet. This opening sets the tone for the show: it’ll be a night full of sparkles and tricks!

3. The Outfits

While not necessarily a moment, I couldn’t write this article and not dedicate a section to Carpenter’s signature style. As mentioned previously, everything she wears is very sparkly, and I am here for it! My personal favorite clothing item she wears is her silver sparkly boots. Whoever is styling Sabrina for this tour deserves a raise.

Whether it’s the black one-piece or the “Juno” set (that seems to have a different color for every show), you won’t want to miss Sabrina’s outfits this tour. Fans of hers have seemed to pick up on this style, and it shows, as they mimic it in their concert outfits. If you have tickets to this tour, know that I’m totally jealous, but I hope you make the most out of your outfit opportunity!

2. The Surprise Song

Something unique about this tour is that Carpenter performs a different cover of a popular song every show. So far, these songs have included ABBA’s “Mamma Mia” and Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5,” just to name a couple. There is something so special about Carpenter performing such fun songs that most people know and love, and I’m looking forward to seeing what else she does with this set!

1. The “Juno” Performance

It would be impossible to write this article and not talk about Sabrina’s song, “Juno.” Sabrina switches up this performance by trying a different “position” every night. This is a fun part of the show that fans anticipate every night, as it truly showcases Sabrina’s fun spirit! After Sabrina shows her position of the night, she encourages the audience to go down on their knees, then brings them back up to dance and sing the rest of the song with as much energy as possible! If you get to watch this performance live, I’m jealous of you. To me, this is what I wish I could witness the most!

I cannot emphasize enough how envious I am if you’re going to the Short n’ Sweet tour. If you’re going, do me a favor and scream the lyrics of “Juno” as loud as you can, and pay attention to my top five moments!

