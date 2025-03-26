My 5 to 9 p.m. Routine As a Senior College Girl

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

The “My 5 to 9 p.m., after my 9 to 5 p.m.” trend took to social media platforms earlier last year. It aims at sharing content, specifically highlighting night routines and scheduled activities after work and before bed.

As a senior in college, trying to set aside time to hang out with friends and keep up with schoolwork, all while planning out the next few months is challenging. Everyone’s days look different, but here’s what a quieter 5 to 9 p.m. looks like for me.

5 p.m.

Choosing what to listen to

Typically driving home from work, I take the time to listen to new albums and song releases or even listen to a podcast episode on my drive home. Just over a month ago, Sabrina Carpenter released Short n’ Sweet (Deluxe). I’ve been listening to this followed by the recent release of Playboi Carti’s album MUSIC, which features 30 songs, some including other artists.

Between the time I get home and the time it takes to get ready to prepare for a workout class, I typically have 50 minutes to an hour long. I make sure to stay hydrated, grab a nutritious snack like a high-fiber bar or an apple, and give myself enough time to leave for the gym to avoid rushing.

6 p.m.

Workout class or gym visit

I’m an avid reform pilates advocate, but being away from my home studio, I’ve come to enjoy cueing up a YouTube at-home workout video and adding in weights as necessary. I enjoy this because I can go at your own pace and it makes for a less expensive way to work out.

If you have the ability to visit a gym, I really love a timed treadmill session with added wrist and ankle weights to change things up! After coming back from the gym, I shower and change and then get started on dinner.

7 p.m.

Dinner Prep and Relaxation

Most days during the week, I like to meal prep at least two days in advance so I don’t have to worry about cooking a full meal after a long day of work and classes. For me, meal prepping has been made easier with access to social media recipes, especially ones that come together in a short video on YouTube or TikTok.

A dinner I really love is adding cucumbers, avocados, and tomatoes to seasoned ChickPeas from Trader Joe’s and eating that with either Greek-style chicken or seasoned ground beef. I opt for eating in the kitchen or living room by the television and catching up on a show (this week, I’m watching The Residence on Netflix).

8 p.m.

Turning A Hobby Into a Habit

This portion of the night is when I try to focus on a hobby I have. Sometimes it’s the same hobby as the night before or one I’m specifically focusing on for the week. Reading, watching a new movie, reviewing a product, or online (sometimes window) shopping are all things I like to spend time on. I try to be consistent with setting aside time to focus on my hobbies so it becomes easier to intentionally have time to focus on something I want!

9 p.m.

Silent Nighttime Routine

I start by plugging in my phone and doing my routine from skincare to hygiene without any distractions. I’m constantly listening to music, watching something, and paying attention to the constant notifications I receive so I choose to do my nighttime routine in silence. With my phone in the other room, I pay more attention to what new products I’m trying and if I like the effect they’re having.

Also, I purposefully turn off the overhead light in my room and turn on the tableside lamp to begin my wind down. Even if I’m not immediately going to bed at 9:30 p.m., it’s still important that I begin to slow down.

Ending the night for me looks like finishing one of the New York Times games like Connections or Wordle. I follow this by writing down a list of things I have to do the next day and reintroducing that hobby I’m focused on, usually reading a few chapters before bed.

I hope this 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. routine shared some insight that resonates or can make you think a little bit about what you focus your time on!

