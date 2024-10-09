5 Yummy Dinner Recipes for When You Don’t Know What To Cook

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

We’ve all been there: standing, staring into the fridge, wishing that food would just magically appear. It’s hard to figure out what to cook for dinner every day, especially as a college student. I truly don’t know how our parents did it. I want to help, so here are five dinner ideas for when you really don’t know what to cook:

Pasta with Garlic Olive Oil

This meal has saved me more than once because of how simple and quick it is to make. All you have to do is boil some water and add your pasta, whichever pasta type you have (I’m partial to penne or rigatoni). While the pasta is boiling, thinly slice some garlic and add it to a pan of oil heated at medium heat. Sautée until the garlic is fragrant, and add some red pepper flakes if you want a little spice. After that, all you have to do is drain your pasta and mix it with the olive oil, and boom! The perfect dinner. Plus, you can make extra because it keeps well in the fridge, meaning you have dinner or lunch for the next day, too.

Egg Fried Rice

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cookd (@cookdtv) Egg-fried rice is honestly so simple to cook and uses rice you probably already have stored in your fridge. Just add some neutral oil to a pan at medium-high heat, then add a beaten egg. Once the egg is almost cooked, add some rice. After mixing everything, put in some more neutral oil and green onion, then finally mix again. Finally, all you need to add is soy sauce and a bit of sesame oil (not too much, as it can be overpowering). The great thing about this recipe is that you can add anything you want. I usually add some frozen veggies and some shrimp or chicken for protein. It’s truly such a versatile recipe that always tastes so good.

Pizza Bagels

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YEASTIE BOYS BAGELS (@yeastieboysbagels) This meal is the one that I save for the days when I really don’t know what I want to eat or I don’t feel like pulling out pots and pans. All you need to do is take a bagel, spread some tomato sauce on the flat side, and add some cheese. Put your bagels in the air fryer or oven for around four minutes at 350 degrees, and that’s it! This is also a super versatile recipe. You can add pepperoni, veggies, or whatever your favorite pizza topping is. Add it all if you want!

quesadillas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Segal (@onceuponachef) Everyone loves a good quesadilla. Cooking it yourself makes it even better, especially since you can put whatever ingredients you want. All you really need is some tortillas and cheese, but you can add pre-cooked chicken, beans, onions, literally anything. Just heat a pan with some neutral oil and toast up your tortilla for just a second before sprinkling the cheese and other toppings you want. Fold over the tortilla or add another one on top and cook until the cheese is all gooey and melted. You can serve this with sour cream, salsa, guacamole, or all three if you wish. The options are endless!

breakfast for dinner