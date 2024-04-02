I Tried the TikTok Viral Sugar Cleanse for a Week

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

A week ago, with just over 20 million views, one TikTok video about a “sugar cleanse” sparked widespread viewer interest. As a college girl who’s recently been experimenting with dieting habits, I found this video extremely compelling and thought I would try it.

What Is a Sugar Cleanse?

A sugar cleanse is defined as reducing one’s intake of added sugar for a set amount of time. The creator of the TikTok was sharing her before-and-after of one week with no added sugar in her diet. At the end of the video, not only does her skin appear clearer and more radiant, but she also seems more energized. I’ve experienced similar results after a week-long diet of no added sugars, and when you look at the research behind it, it’s easy to understand why.

To be clear, not all sugar is harmful, much of it occurs naturally in many types of fruits, grains, and vegetables. However, research has shown correlations between elevated added sugar consumption and various common medical conditions including diabetes, heart disease, and poor dental health. Added sugars include sugars and syrups that are added to foods or beverages when they are processed or prepared. Examples of common added sugars include high-fructose corn syrup, sucrose, dextrose, table sugar, and the majority of what is found in everyday sweetened beverages and desserts.

When going on a sugar cleanse, my overall goal was to establish a healthier relationship with sugar in the long term.

My Sugar Cleanse Experience

There are countless ways to cut added sugars, but I approached my cleanse the same way I approach any new lifestyle change: starting small. I didn’t eliminate added sugars from my diet right away. I slowly reduced my added sugar intake over a couple of days until I got it down to zero. I did this to avoid common withdrawal symptoms such as headaches and irritability.

Once I successfully eliminated anything with added sugars from my diet, I began to add more protein-based meals and meals that contained healthy fats. Common healthy fats include things like avocado, nuts, and fatty fish. These are all relatively easy to incorporate into daily meals if you’re willing to commit to the meal prep. My favorite go-to breakfast this past week has been sliced avocado on sourdough bread, mainly because it’s one of the few breads that doesn’t contain sugar, but also because it’s delicious! A typical dinner recipe I make during the week is this quick and healthy poke bowl, which is super easy to make and tastes amazing!

I seen this girl on TikTok do a no sugar cleanse & drunk 1 galloon of water a day & her skin is glowing after 1 week. Let me get on it because chile idk whats been going on — ny 🫦 (@_toxiclava) March 28, 2024

I’ve found tons of new, healthy recipes while starting up this sugar cleanse, and I’ve been loving every second of it! The biggest thing I’ve had to be mindful of is checking the nutrition labels on my weekly grocery items to make sure I’m successfully limiting added sugars and getting enough proteins. I’ve started swapping out my normal snacks for more fruits, and I’ve been swapping out my typical Starbucks order with homemade coffee and a lot of water. Staying hydrated is one of the best things I’ve done to limit any exacerbated sugar cravings, and it’s made me feel great, too.

After a week on a sugar cleanse, I’ve experienced results similar to those shown in the viral TikTok video. The most noticeable change has been an increase in my energy. I’ve found myself less tired and less prone to headaches over the past week. Although I can’t confirm this cleanse has cleared up my skin, it is noticeably brighter and healthier looking.

So far, I’ve enjoyed my experience with this detox, and although I don’t think I’m going to eliminate added sugar from my diet completely, I’m going to be more mindful about how much of it I’m putting into my body.

I don’t think indulging in a little bit of sugar now and then is a bad thing. However, if you find yourself normally craving sugary foods or feel dependent on them, this sugar cleanse has been one of the most effective methods I’ve experienced for helping me address this issue and adopt healthier eating habits. TikTok may have inspired the idea, but if you decide to give sugar cleansing a try, it’s important to do your own research and establish personal goals that work best for you!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!