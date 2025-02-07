10 Book Releases to Watch Out for in 2025

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

With the new year comes tons of new releases, and luckily, there are quite a few amazing authors that have announced new books that will be released at some point this year. Whether you’re into fantasy or nonfiction, there are exciting new books for every kind of reader releasing this year!

Great Big Beautiful Life by Emily Henry

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Penguin Books (@penguinukbooks) Emily Henry fans know that her books are full of quick-witted humor and beautiful love stories that never fail to leave you in tears. Even though Henry has said that this story will be a little different from her past novels, it’s still sure to captivate fans of her books. Great Big Beautiful Life follows two rival writers in a competition to write the biography of an elderly heiress, which will be available on April 22.

Say You’ll Remember Me by Abby Jimenez

Another exciting release for romance readers and Abby Jimenez fans is releasing on April 1. Say You’ll Remember Me follows a couple desperately trying to deny any form of connection so that they can focus on problems in their personal lives. This story promises a slow-burn romance filled with emotional depth and is sure to be an interesting read!

Bury Our Bones in the Midnight Soil by V.E. Schwab

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria “V.E.” Schwab (@veschwab) V.E. Schwab is a renowned writer in the fantasy genre, releasing incredibly popular books like The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue. Her newest book will follow three women whose stories are deeply intertwined and will be available to binge-read on June 10. Fans of Schwab’s previous works will find her signature style of blending the fantastical with deep emotional stakes once again.

Wild Reverence by Rebecca Ross

A few years ago, Rebecca Ross released Divine Rivals, a unique fantasy novel following two journalists in a war-torn country who are connected by magical typewriters. Her work soon became an incredible success. Now, she’s adding to the duology with a prequel, which is set to come out Sept. 2, allowing readers to immerse themselves deeper in this magical world. This story follows Matilda, a young goddess carrying a secret that puts her survival in jeopardy. The story will have tons of easter eggs for fans of Divine Rivals.

Alchemy of Secrets by Stephanie Garber

Stephanie Garber, author of Caraval and Once Upon a Broken Heart, is stepping into adult fantasy with her new book, releasing on Sept. 30. Alchemy of Secrets follows Holland, a graduate student looking to prove there were otherworldly forces behind the deaths of multiple Hollywood stars, who gets caught up in wild secrets in her research. As she digs deeper into the mysteries, Holland finds herself entangled in a dangerous world where magic and fame collide, forcing her to confront not only hidden truths but her own dark past.

Katabasis by R.F. Kuang

The incredible author of Babel and The Poppy War is returning with the story of two graduate students who go on an adventure to Hell to try to save their professor, who they don’t even particularly like, so he can write them their letters of recommendation. The journey brings the characters’ sanity into question and has them constantly questioning reality. You can dive into Katabasis on Aug. 26.

Sunrise on the Reaping by Suzanne Collins

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Hunger Games Series (@hungergamesbooks) Suzanne Collins is bringing readers back to the world of The Hunger Games in the second prequel in the series. This book will follow Haymitch through his games, where he competed against twice the number of tributes in the second Quarter Quell. This book will be released on March 18, but luckily, we’ve already received a sneak peek of the story from People Magazine. In even more exciting news for fans, a movie adaptation of the prequel is already in the works, with Lionsgate set to bring Haymitch’s gripping backstory to the big screen.

Never Flinch by Stephen King

Fans of horror will be thrilled to learn that one of the best writers in the genre, Stephen King, is releasing a new novel on May 27. This book will follow two interconnected stories: one about a killer seeking revenge and the other following a vigilante stalker with a specific target. The book will follow a few old characters accompanied by new faces. As the tension builds between these two dangerous forces, King weaves another chilling tale, ensuring fans are in for another goose-bump-worthy ride.

Everything is Tuberculosis by John Green

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Green (@johngreenwritesbooks) You might recognize John Green’s name from his incredible novels, like The Fault in Our Stars and The Anthropocene Reviewed, or from the Crash Course videos we’ve all watched for classes. His newest release, Everything is Tuberculosis, is a nonfiction book following the story of Henry, a tuberculosis patient, and highlighting the history of the deadly disease. It will be hitting shelves on March 18.

