This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Flame U chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“Start doing these five things today, and you will be unrecognizable by January.”

Every year, winter starts with a fresh breeze, hot chocolate, cute cardigans, and people planning their “comeback” schedule for the season. This practice, fairly promoted by social media, is called the “Winter Arc”.

The idea is simple. Use the last few months of the year to lock in and work on yourself to become the best version of yourself before January. Wake up early, hit the gym, eat healthy, build academic focus, and cut out distractions completely. Now that sounds like a plan.

Suddenly everyone wants to fit into the trend and enter their “productive era”. You create elaborate morning routines, plan your schedules, track progress at the gym, fill to do lists to keep track, etc. You start convincing yourself that it’s gonna be a different winter. This time, you’ll actually get things done. Let me take you through the idea.

The Obsession

It’s the atmosphere around you that makes it exciting to work towards a glow-up, be it academic, body, personal, financial, etc. A new season calling for a new, changed, progressed, and a better life. Don’t get me wrong, there is nothing wrong with the Winter Arc or having goals for yourself and building a better routine. I think Winter Arc is a very good initiative to take up in order to work on yourself before the start of a new year. However, there is a shift in focus from actually working for progress, to only thinking that you would.

You spend hours planning your routine, making trackers and vision boards, finding a perfect playlist for morning workouts, saving countless videos about discipline. But by the time you finish that, you’re already exhausted and you feel like you’ve done enough. You continue that steady routine for say, two-three days, or at the max one week. Slowly, waking up late starts coming back into your routine, you start skipping workouts, planned routines, and before you know it you’re done. So let me ask you something: Are you actually locking in or are you only obsessed with the idea of locking in?

The Idea of Locking In

The concept of Winter Arc was to work towards your progress before the start of a new year. But in fact it has actually done a better job in only feeding the idea into your head. It’s easy to think that you’ll wake up at 5 AM every day, but much harder when the alarm actually goes off. It’s easy to plan an hour at the gym, but not so easy when you’re tired after a long day.

Routines are only perfect on paper, but not really doable every single day. So when you miss something in a day, you start feeling like you have failed the whole winter arc. It is also not humanly possible to become better in everything in only two months while juggling many other things.

Maybe that’s the problem. Social media has made the Winter Arc seem like an all-or-nothing challenge. There was also one saying that, “If you’ve given up so soon, you don’t want it enough”. Maybe it was to keep up the motivation throughout the season but sometimes it makes you feel like if you can’t follow the routine perfectly, you’ve failed. This cannot be far from the truth, so let’s think of this in a different way. If you want it enough, why only start in winter?

The Realisation

It takes time to realise that it’s not easy having the same routine that you see for someone else. As a “gymrat”, it took me two years. I had done unorganised routines, workouts, and studying for two years, and thought of it as my comeback. Let me fill you in on something: nothing happened. What it led to were only breakdowns and crashouts. Only once I realised that I need to actually start working on myself, was when I started planning it differently. Unlike the Winter Arc, I started immediately in April without waiting for the correct season or time. I thought to myself, no matter how busy I am, I will dedicate one hour of my life everyday towards physical activity. I planned a study routine not by time, but in a way that it doesn’t disturb anything else in my life. No one can have a picture-planned life with perfect routines. Everyone’s life and energy is different. It’s better to follow a plan made by yourself instead of something that works for someone else. Have a class early in the morning? Hit the gym in the evening. Couldn’t wake up at 6 AM after partying till 1 AM? It’s okay, you need sleep. Need to study for an exam and don’t have time to travel to the gym? There are millions of home-workout videos on the internet. There is a solution for everything. So, it’s not you that’s failing, it’s the plan that doesn’t suit you. That’s what you need to change.