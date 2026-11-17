This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Flame U chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Why Do We All Want to Live in New York City?

The Obsession With New York

Why do all people want to live in New York City?

Literally, why New York?

For some reason, we, humans, believe that if we succeed in this city we will succeed in life, period. And,

by extension, our decision to move to this city turns us into some sort of supercool and successful person

who is now more important than he was before.

What interests me in this phenomenon is the fact that most of us haven’t even been there!

We haven’t even endured hell of paying ridiculous rent, commuting everyday in a crowded subway, living

in a city where despite being surrounded by millions of people you feel lonely since no one knows you,

and surviving in the city which never sleeps. And we still know what it is like beforehand. I find it

interesting because most people don’t need the city itself.

The Life We Imagine

We want the small apartment with big windows, where the sunlight will hit the floor in a perfect way in the

morning. We want to wake up, cook breakfast, wear clothes that seem effortlessly thrown on, and go out

to the city where even the most average day becomes something cinematic. We want to enter a coffee

shop with a laptop and pretend we are writing the next big novel. We want to find small bookshops, meet

new people, have conversations which in some strange way give us a completely new outlook on life, and

come back home feeling like we are becoming the person we were meant to be. We want to walk around

at night, wear clothes, network, be surrounded by crowds, yellow taxis, small delis, and feel like there is

always something going on somewhere.

A City Full of Possibilities

There is something absolutely amazing about being in an environment where people all seem to be going

somewhere. One person is creating a company. Another one is making his/her film. Some other guy is

just trying to make his first big splash. Someone else is starting from scratch at the age of twenty-five,

thirty-five or fifty.Nobody gets it perfectly right, yet everybody tries and maybe that’s why we are attracted

to it. We want to be surrounded by the kind of people who will motivate us to become better, to become

more ambitious. We want to enter a room and think that the person next to us can turn out to be our

partner, our best friend or the person who will change the course of our life.

We want possibilities. We want to feel that our life is going to be something special precisely because we

got to the right place.

The City That Gives Us a New Identity

This is where the charm of New York works. It gives you not just an image of the city, but also an image

of yourself.

The more confident, the more independent, the more creative, the more appealing you. The image of you

that knows what she wants, regardless of whether you know it yourself or not.

Falling in Love With a City We’ve Never Visited

Think about it. How many times have we loved New York after having visited the city ourselves?

How many times have we loved it through the screen?

Through the screen, we have had a whole life spent as a character in New York City. We have witnessed

the characters falling in love in the streets of New York City, building a career in their offices, going crazy

in their apartments, and making even the most mundane of moments memorable.We have seen the fashion girl rushing off to work, the young aspiring artist who is chasing her dreams,

the friends meeting up in the same café every single weekend, and the person who is moving to the city

and does not know anyone, but finds his/her place.Every single movie, every single TV show, every single

song, and even every single Instagram video is shaping the image of New York City.

And soon enough, this image becomes so familiar to us that it feels like a memory.We start visualizing

ourselves there. We start visualizing our own apartments, our own daily lives and our own stories. We

start visualizing our future selves.But all this time, we do not realize that we are no longer just dreaming of

a place, but dreaming of an entirely new life.And this is the question that has been bothering me for a long

time.

Are We Really Looking for a New City?

Why do we have to leave one place in order to believe that we can live an exciting life?

What makes success exciting when one imagines it in New York? What makes one romantic about the

concept of starting anew in an entirely different city than trying to make one’s own success story in a city

one already knows too well?Maybe because those cities know the past versions of ourselves.

Our hometowns have experienced us in times when we had not made our mark yet. Our hometowns have

experienced us in times when we struggled in our awkwardness, mistakes, and even in our

mundaneness. At times, it was as if we couldn’t escape from seeing ourselves as the same person

surrounded by people who knew all about our past self.In a new city, one can remain anonymous. No one

knows all about us. No expectations on how we should behave. One gets to start anew without the

burden of bringing one’s old self.And there is nothing better than New York City, which has endless

possibilities and endless strangers.

The Reality Behind the Fantasy

But maybe there comes a point when the city is given a little too much credit.

The fact that changing places doesn’t make you confident doesn’t mean that having a beautiful apartment

makes you happy nor the fact that being surrounded by successful people makes you discover

yourself.Because one might just move to New York City, and still be as confused and alone as before.

Having that apartment, that closet full of nice clothes, that good job, and that little café where you always

dreamt of spending your time, but still wondering whether you are really happy with what you have got.

Because no matter where you go eventually, you will stay alone in your mind and still have to live with

yourself.It is something that we don’t take into consideration when we romanticize some place we have

never seen before. Because instead of thinking about the way the city is going to change us, we neglect

to realize all the changes we are going to have to make on our own.

Perhaps We’re Not Looking for a City, But a Fresh Start

So, when one says “I want to move to New York City” it implies a lot more than that.

Perhaps it’s simply because we’re tired of living lives that have yet to begin.

And let’s face it?There’s nothing wrong with that. It’s okay to desire something greater, something more

different, and something beautiful enough about becoming another person whom we have yet to meet.

However, what we need to consider is whether or not our escape to New York City is for the right reasons,

or perhaps we are simply looking for something else in the process of convincing ourselves that it can

only be found elsewhere.Because there will come a time that we won’t seek for another city.

We seek for a fresh beginning.

An identity of our own, our own pace of things, and our own set of opportunities. We long for a day to

come where we can say that despite the endless number of years spent daydreaming, we’ve finally

become the people that we’ve dreamed of becoming. And perhaps that’s why New York City isn’t merely

just a city at all.It serves as the background of our dreams, the place where we can finally stand on ourown feet, and where we can finally end all of our aspirations.It’s a dream.And maybe this is why so many

of us fall in love with a life that we haven’t even led before.

The Final Question: Do You Love New York, or Who You Become There?

Because sometimes, the destination we’re longing for isn’t a destination at all.

It’s the person who we wish to be once we reach there.

Here comes the question.

Are you willing to go to New York?

Or do you love the version of yourself you see there?