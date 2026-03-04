7 Lessons I Learned Watching SATC

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sex and the City is a show set in the 90’s and the early 2000’s in New York City. There are four main friends: Carrie, Samantha, Miranda, and Charlotte. This iconic friend group navigates dating, careers, the fast-paced city life, and friendship throughout the show. This iconic friend group delivers memorable quotes and meaningful life lessons that viewers can carry with them long after the episodes end.

I began watching this show last summer, just a few months before turning twenty, and I am grateful that I experienced it during this stage of my life. The series highlights many of the challenges and milestones associated with one’s twenties. Whether you identify as a romantic like Carrie, confident like Samantha, strong and independent like Miranda, or optimistic like Charlotte, each woman offers something inspiring and relatable.

Lesson #1 Slow Down

The first lesson I learned from watching this show is the importance of slowing down mentally, physically, and emotionally. Life often feels like an emotional roller coaster. Although we naturally develop patterns and routines, it is equally important to break them when necessary. Whenever Carrie opens her laptop to write her column and reflects on a question inspired by her current situation, it reminds me how simple some of life’s issues truly are. Her reflections encourage viewers to pause and examine their own lives more thoughtfully.

We all experience different seasons of life, and it is important to embrace them instead of rushing through them. Sometimes we do not realize that summer has passed until it is already fall. Our culture encourages constant urgency—whether in our careers, relationships, social plans, or daily responsibilities. Because everything feels rushed, time seems to move more quickly. As a result, we are often not as present as we should be. While taking pictures can help preserve memories, we must also allow ourselves to fully experience and feel each moment. Certain emotions tied to specific places or times may only occur once or a few times in our lives. Therefore, we should pause, reflect, and truly live in the moment while we can.

Lesson #2 Friends Can Be Your Soulmates

Throughout the series, viewers watch the four women navigate New York City in search of love, experience heartbreak, and pursue what they believe to be their “endgame” relationships. However, Charlotte proposes a powerful idea: perhaps they could be each other’s soulmates instead of searching for one in a man. This statement highlights the show’s central and most enduring love story—friendship.

Over time, the women come to realize that no romantic partner offers the same depth, loyalty, and joy that they find within their friend group. Their bond remains constant, even when relationships come and go. Applying this idea to real life can shift one’s perspective in a meaningful way. Rather than investing excessive time and emotional energy into trying to shape someone into the ideal partner, individuals can prioritize and strengthen their friendships.

Focusing on friendships allows for a deeper, more secure form of love—one that is rooted in mutual support and shared history. By “filling the friendship cup” instead of relying solely on romantic fulfillment, people may discover that the love they are searching for already exists within the meaningful connections around them.

Lesson #3 Plan for the Unexpected

This show highlights many unexpected turns and twists, which reflect the unpredictability of real life. While characters like Miranda attempt to carefully plan every detail, the series demonstrates that life does not always unfold according to plan. No matter how much preparation takes place, the unexpected can and often will happen.

Life is filled with uncertainty, and there is no way to fully predict what comes next. Rather than resisting this reality, we can learn to appreciate the unique shape of our individual paths and the direction they take us. Although planning can provide structure and stability, it is equally important to remain flexible. Sometimes, it is necessary to step back and allow life to unfold naturally. When we attempt to control every outcome, disappointment is more likely. Instead, embracing the unexpected can lead to growth, resilience, and unexpected opportunities. Ultimately, when life happens, it happens and learning to adapt is one of the most valuable skills we can develop.

Lesson #4 Always Come Home to Yourself

In the series, Carrie travels to Paris with her boyfriend, believing that the move represents a romantic new chapter in her life. However, she quickly realizes that she feels isolated and disconnected. A symbolic moment occurs when she loses the Dior necklace her friends gave her. Although her boyfriend replaces it, Carrie comes to understand that certain things—such as her friendships and her connection to New York, cannot simply be replaced. Carrie had invested all of her emotional energy into the relationship because she wanted to rush love, leading her to leave behind the life she had built. Ultimately, she recognizes that her identity, career, and closest relationships are rooted in New York. This experience illustrates an important lesson: if you feel grounded, fulfilled, and connected in one place, you do not need to abandon it in pursuit of something new.

Home is not merely a location; it is where you feel most like yourself. When something genuinely aligns with who you are whether it is a city, a work environment, a relationship, or a friendship it should not be sacrificed in an attempt to find fulfillment elsewhere. Sometimes, the most important journey is returning to yourself.

Lesson #5 Love Yourself First

We all watched Carrie chase Mr. Big for an extreme amount of time, but something I learned watching the show is we do not have to do that. There were times I watched the show and felt like Carrie was really forcing the love between her and Big. In the end Carrie got what she wanted but it took so much out of her to get there. You do not have to chase someone for ten years just to get them and say you could. You don’t have to take someone back after they realized they want you once you’re happy with someone else (Steve). And you do not have to marry a boring man just because he has the same life goals as you. I think it’s safe to say Samantha wins this category because she doesn’t settle with anyone and when she started choosing a man over herself, she ended it and said “I love you, but I love me more”. This quote perfectly captures finding yourself and choosing yourself first.

Lesson #6 Celebrate Your Own milestones

Everyone follows a unique path in life, yet many people feel pressure to celebrate only the milestones that society defines as “normal” or traditional. The series challenges this expectation in several ways. For example, Samantha hosts an “I Don’t Have a Baby” shower, inviting her friends to celebrate her life choices rather than conform to conventional standards. This moment highlights the importance of defining success on one’s own terms. If something in your life you see as an accomplishment, then I think it is worth celebrating no matter how big or small. Recognize your own achievements and make your own milestones.

Lesson #7 Your Dreams Can Change

During the show we watch Charlotte yearn for a nice man and marriage. She gets all that with Trey, a picture-perfect wealthy man who seems to have it all. However, Charlotte found herself struggling to find happiness in their marriage and it started to fall apart. After the divorce Charlotte was so upset that she didn’t get her dream man with a ring and a baby but the unexpected happened. Charlotte fell for her divorce lawyer who was not at all her type. Charlotte had a hard time coming to terms that this was the person she was going to marry after seeing herself with a specific type. Harry loved Charlotte through all the seasons and issues that came their way. Charlotte got her happy ending with her husband and a baby; it wasn’t exactly perfect but it was hers and she loved her happy ending and that’s all that mattered.

There you have it my seven lessons learned watching Sex and the City. These four fabulous ladies gave us not just a wildly entertaining show but a show to take valuable life lessons from and apply it to our lives. If you haven’t watched the show, you absolutely need to check it out.