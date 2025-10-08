Unique Con Store Finds

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Flame U chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Think you’ve seen everything on campus? Think again. There are countless hidden gems tucked away in the Con Store. Items you’ve probably never noticed before.

If you’ve ever stepped into the university’s con store, you know it’s sin incarnate. You walk in, telling yourself “I’ll just grab one thing”, but somehow you end up walking out with a snack, a random packet of Maggi, and something you didn’t even know existed!

But here’s the thing: hidden between the usual chips and soft drinks that we usually buy, there are a few unique finds that don’t get enough attention. So, in the spirit of broke-student discoveries, here are this week’s 5 Unique Finds at the Con Store.

1. Cinnamon sticks

Tucked behind the shelves of chocolates, you will find packets of cinnamon sticks looking like they haven’t moved in months. But don’t let that fool you! This thirty-rupee spice is pure gold.

Alone, it might seem unremarkable, but these cinnamon sticks can be used to make cinnamon tea. Its a comfy, easy, and health-friendly drink for when you’re craving a drink. It’s warm, soothing, and most of all? Healthy! Cinnamon improves focus (perfect for all-nighters), helps digestion (I’m looking at you, vada pavoholics), boosts immunity, and balances blood sugar. It’s rich in antioxidants that help fight stress, and honestly, what college student couldn’t use that? It’s basically like your grandmother’s cozy home remedy in college.

So the next time you’re craving something to drink, skip the overpriced cafés and make yourself some cinnamon tea. Your body (and wallet) will both thank you.

2. Soya Sticks

Late-night hunger hits everyone here like clockwork. While it’s tempting to grab a packet of chips or head to hashtag, there’s a better (and cheaper) option sitting right there on the con store shelves: soya sticks!

Soya sticks are not only filling, but they are also healthier than the usual chips. They’re packed with protein and low in oil, so you can snack on them without feeling guilty. Plus, they actually taste good! Salty, savoury, and just enough crunch.

Bonus tip: You could pair them with a hot cup of chai for the full desi-snack experience.

3. JACKPOT

And no, I don’t mean the lottery. I’m talking about chips that hit harder than your 8 AM class.

If you’re a spice lover like I am, then this one is certainly for you. If not, then Once the yellow dal from the mess finally gets to you and you start craving some spice in your life, these chips will be your saving grace.

These chips are seriously spicy. It’s the kind of snack that burns your tongue but somehow makes you feel alive again at the same time. It’s painful, but in the best way possible. They’re definitely not healthy, so fair warning, do not consume too much of it at once, but they deliver nonetheless. And honestly, on some days, that’s all you really need.

4. USB

Every student needs a trusty USB. Not just for saving notes or last-minute assignments, but also for hiding your “secret stash” of files, memes, or anything you don’t want anyone to stumble upon. They’re cheap, surprisingly handy, and a lifesaver when you just need a place to store your digital treasures.

Need to download pirated books online? Swap files with a friend? Back up your laptop before it decides to crash and ruin your life? The USBs got your back. It’ll be your best friend on campus, and trust me, it’s the one thing you’ll thank yourself for carrying.

5. con store Labubus

Yes, I’m talking about the viral, funky-looking Labubu plushies. Surprised? Believe it or not, you can grab one right at the Con Store.

So get your hands on one (or a few) and add some instant charm to your collection of keychains or desk décor. They’re perfect for showing off on your bag, desk, or anywhere you feel like it. These little guys are sure to catch eyes and turn heads wherever you put them.

So the next time you step into the con store, look beyond your usual! Because that cramped little space somehow sells everything from instant noodles to hair dryers and still has some hidden gems waiting to be found.

The con store is a beloved on-campus, budget-friendly, comfort store, and we all know it wouldn’t be the same without our GOAT, Sagar bhaiya.