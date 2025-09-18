A Collector’s Latest Obsession: Unboxing The Labubu

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If there’s one item that became a true phenomenon over the summer, it’s the Labubu. Some call them creepy, others call them cute, but one thing is certain: The Labubu has become insanely popular. Sold by Pop Mart, the collectible toy has taken over social media feeds, soaring in popularity over the last few months. Now, Labubus can be found hanging from Birkin bags and backpacks across the globe and have transformed into a fashionable accessory. But where did they come from, and how did the craze begin?

The Labubu Origin Story

It turns out the collectible plushies have a wholesome backstory. In 2015, artist Kasing Lung from Hong Kong wrote a series of stories influenced by Nordic mythology titled, The Monsters. A collection of figures from the stories was later released, including the soon-to-be-famous Labubu. Labubus have been around for 10 years, but have only recently gained major popularity. The recent rise can be attributed to celebrity features on social media that drew attention to the product. K-pop star Lisa from Blackpink, Kim Kardashian and Rihanna are just some of the major names who set off the Labubu frenzy. It appears that although Labubus came from a well-known artist, they have taken off through the power of social media.

Labubus playing tennis

Labubu fever most recently struck the U.S. Open when tennis star Naomi Osaka revealed a new, custom-made Labubu figure after each round she won. Each one wore a different tennis outfit matching Osaka’s, and was cleverly named after a tennis legend. “Billie Jean Bling” (after Billie Jean King), “Althea Glitterson” (after Althea Gibson), and “Andre Swagassi” (after Andre Agassi) were among the names she came up with.

Osaka had hoped to unveil her seventh, and final, tennis-playing Labubu after winning the tournament, but she lost in the semi-final to Amanda Anisimova. Still, the Labubus left their mark on the tennis world, as other well-known players have started carrying them. The spread of Labubus through the tennis world shows that the figures continue to gain popularity across different spheres of culture.

Popularity means sales

Labubus may not be the most conventionally attractive toy, but they’ve won over enough customers to significantly boost sales for Pop Mart, the company that manufactures them. Their quirky, monstrous faces and fluffy exteriors have helped drive a sharp increase in revenue. Pop Mart’s sales have tripled as more consumers give in to the trend, and the company projects a 350% rise in profits in the next fiscal period.

Part of the Labubu experience is the surprise of opening the package it comes in. Labubus are sold in blind boxes, meaning customers don’t know which figure they are getting when they make a purchase. This adds another layer to buying a Labubu, making it an exciting experience. The thrill of opening a Labubu is similar to gambling, as buyers may be hoping for specific figures or betting on which one they’ll get. The fun of unboxing has helped Labubus spread on social media, with influencers earning millions of views for Labubu unboxing videos like the one below.

Due to their popularity, many stores quickly sell out of Labubus and have had to turn to the “Lafufu,” or off-brand Labubu. Some stores label the real versus the fake ones, but the “Lafufu” has caused a whole new craze of scams and disappointed customers. Among all the frenzy, one question remains that may spark a debate among friends: Is the Labubu even cute?

Consumers drawn to Labubus—with their pointy teeth and wide eyes—clearly find something appealing about them, but not everyone agrees. Some have even expressed concern, calling Labubus demonic “spawns of Satan,” as noted in an article by The Times. Others may feel a personal connection to the toy, relating to its unconventional appearance as a reflection of their own imperfections.

Still, all press is good press, and the Labubu remains a popular item. It’s clear the toy has spread its influence far and wide, and it shows no signs of slowing down.