The Other Side of Birth Control: Clear Skin and Calm Cycles

Disclaimer – Regardless of the term being used, the only contraceptives that are being addressed in this article are oral birth control medicines.

While hormonal birth control has proven to be a saviour for numerous people across the world, few are aware of its benefits beyond the prevention of unwanted pregnancies. This is because of the taboo that has historically been imposed on the discourse surrounding sexual intercourse and each of its implications. This, when combined with the perceived ‘atypicality’ of women’s bodies, has also severely restricted several crucial discussions about menstruation, the very biological process that could be benefitted from the provision of combined oral contraceptives or hormonal birth control.

Non-Contraceptive Perks of Hormonal Birth Control

Birth control medicines contain two hormones – oestrogen and progesterone – which mimic the ones that are naturally produced in women’s ovaries. Therefore, hormonal birth control may be used to assist with the treatment of irregular, heavy (menorrhagia), and painful (dysmenorrhea) periods.While progesterone works to prevent pregnancy, the oestrogen element controls menstrual bleeding.

Oral contraceptives are also utilised for the treatment of endometriosis, which is a painful condition where the inner lining of the uterus grows outside. Furthermore, they can regulate symptoms of premenstrual syndrome (PMS) and premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD) as well as alleviate acne, excessive hair (hirsutism), hair loss (alopecia), anaemia, and certain variants of cancer.

Who Benefits?

Birth control is helpful for AFAB (assigned female at birth). Individuals who wish to delay their period can also benefit from the same. This could include sportspeople who are required to participate in strenuous competitions and tournaments while menstruating. This also applies to cases where individuals believe in the cultural contempt for menstrual blood. Hence, taking birth control to delay your period can allow you to visit temples, participate in festivals and attend other religious events. Also, women can cater to other commitments that could be inconvenienced by their period, like birthdays, graduation, work presentations and more.

Where Can We Find Birth Control?

Hormonal birth control can be accessed without scrutiny or a prescription at regular dispensaries and pharmacies. However, these medicines are almost never available at the infirmaries on Indian university campuses, in order to discourage students from engaging in sexual intercourse. This practice has been proven inefficient and adverse, time and time again. This is because those inclined often receive alternative solutions to their quandary, whereas those who are not must undergo the hassle of travelling to the city while possibly being in pain. Furthermore, this practice could also be counterproductive since individuals not utilising birth due to the lack of access to oral contraceptives on campus, might be actively having unprotected sex.

When our infirmary was consulted on this matter, the pharmacist returned the blankest stare accompanied by an exclamation, probably taken aback due to our audacity and future possibilities. However, due to numerous barriers that must be crossed to achieve the normalisation of healthy sexual activity in this society, the prospect of unencumbered access to oral contraceptives is unfeasible.

The most plausible suggestion would be for the infirmary to have these medicines be available but with limited access. Based on the patient’s medical condition and circumstances, the doctor, neglecting their personal biases, could assess whether the individual would actually benefit from these pills and curate a corresponding prescription. This would not only contribute to the comfort and better health of campus residents but also facilitate an informed and inclusive discourse on the matter. This, in turn, would assist with breaking the stigma behind discussing and purchasing birth control.

However, keep in mind that hormonal contraceptives also possess certain risks. Kindly consult your gynaecologist before taking these medicines since you could experience certain side-effects. The most plausible ones include spotting or bleeding between periods, sore breasts, nausea, and headaches. However, these side-effects usually do not persist past two to three months and they are not guaranteed to occur. Furthermore, in case you feel sick or uncomfortable, you can always ask your doctor to suggest another brand of these pills.

