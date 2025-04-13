Period myths we still believe in (why they are harmful)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Flame U chapter.

It’s 2025, the year we thought we’d be zipping around in flying cars, and yet, we’re still stuck believing outdated period myths. Despite all the progress we’ve made in conversations around menstruation, some truly bizarre beliefs are still floating around like it’s the 1800s. From being called “impure” to whispers about tampons and virginity, these myths aren’t just annoying, they’re truly harmful.

So let’s set the record straight. Here are some of the most common period myths we still hear, why they’re absolutely false, and the real harm they cause.

Myth #1: “You’re Impure During Your Period”

Let’s start with the big one. This myth has been passed down in so many cultures that some people take it as fact. Suddenly, you’re banned from temples, kitchens, and family gatherings, just because your uterus is doing exactly what it is biologically designed to do.

The truth? Menstruation is not dirty, impure, or shameful. It’s natural. It’s powerful. It literally means your body is functioning as it should and you are healthy.

Why it’s harmful: This belief fuels shame, isolation, and silence. It tells people who menstruate that they’re unclean for something completely normal — and that message can stick for years.

Myth #2: “Tampons Take Away Your Virginity”

Let’s just say it loud for the people in the back: Virginity is a social construct. The hymen isn’t some magical seal that breaks and disappears forever. It can stretch, tear, or stay intact — and none of that has anything to do with a tampon.

Why it’s harmful: This myth stops people from choosing the menstrual products that work best for them. Worse, it reinforces toxic purity culture and makes menstruators feel like their bodies don’t fully belong to them.

Myth #3: “Periods are painful… Deal with it”



Look, cramps can be normal — but excruciating pain, nausea, fainting, and other intense symptoms? Not so much. Too often, menstruators are taught to tough it out, dismiss their pain, or worse, are told they’re being “dramatic.” Spoiler alert: they’re not.

The truth? While some discomfort is common, severe pain can be a sign of conditions like endometriosis, PCOS, or fibroids — and it deserves medical attention, not dismissal.

Why it’s harmful: This myth keeps people from seeking help. It downplays real suffering and leaves menstruators unsupported. It also reinforces the damaging idea that people who menstruate are meant to quietly endure pain — which is just another way of silencing them.

Myth #4: “You can’t swim or exercise on your period”



Unless you’re feeling unwell or just don’t feel like it (which is totally valid), there’s no reason to skip your workouts or ditch the pool. The idea that period blood somehow contaminates water or weakens you is pure nonsense.

The truth? Exercise can actually help with cramps, boost your mood, and make you feel better overall. And as for swimming — with the right menstrual products, you’re good to go.

Why it’s harmful: This myth reinforces the belief that menstruation makes you weak or fragile. It limits activity, promotes shame, and prevents people from doing things that are good for their health and confidence.

The bottom line? Periods are natural, not taboo. Busting these myths isn’t just about setting the record straight — it’s about creating a world where menstruators are treated with dignity, not disgust. It’s about better health, better education, and better equality.