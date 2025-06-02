The Cost of Confidence: What Thewizardliz’s Story Reveals About Insecure Men.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Flame U chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Not only is the internet rattled by the news, but also the implications of what it represents, because it was revealed that well-known self-help influencer Thewizardliz had been cheated on by her partner when she was 4 months pregnant. Millions of women across the world have been inspired by Liz, who is known for her straightforward views on self-respect, recovery, and setting high standards, to reject incompetence in relationships and life. Despite her fame and confidence, Liz could not escape the actions of a spiteful and insecure man. Her experience is not to be seen as an isolated tragedy, but should push us to ask, “Why are men threatened by confident women?”. In this digital era, a confident woman can use digital spaces to share her journey and guide the youth. In a world where self-assured women are claiming spaces and voicing opinions, the backlash from fragile and threatened masculinities will always be a brutal reminder of the uphill battle that empowerment entails.

when support turns into sabotage.

One of the signs of a man who has an alarming level of unresolved internal work is his fear of confident, financially independent, and self-assured women. And this has been proven by men admitting it themselves in pieces like this. You may initially miss out on this fact about a man because this fear is not apparent most of the time; it manifests in subtle ways. It can sometimes be seen through discrete departures, passive-aggressive comments, or microaggressions, as in the case of TheWizardLiz. A secure and supposedly emotionally mature man sees a confident and successful woman as a matter of pride and celebration. He may even have a healthy sense of competition. He respects her and wants to work on himself to better connect with her. This type of man is attracted to confidence instead of being intimidated by it, he sees the relationship as a partnership where both partners can prosper and grow. However, an emotionally unsound and insecure man sees her as a personal inadequacy, he starts to feel a mirror is being held up against his incompetencies. Yet, this discomfort is often enabled and institutionalized by Indian society as a whole, especially in the area of arranged marriages.

Even in this day and age, many Indian men and families seek a bride who is ‘working but homely’, ‘modern but family oriented’. Her career should just be an ornament to her identity and can in no means be more of a priority than her familial duties. In many traditional Indian arranged marriages, the institution of marriage is designed for control rather than companionship. A woman who is wealthy or who has strong opinions can disrupt decades of entrenched hierarchies, which is threatening to fragile male egos. She alters the existing power dynamic, both financially and emotionally. Red flags of fragile masculinity can arise subtly, usually cloaked in ‘concern’ or charm which overtime undress themselves to reveal their true discomfort with a woman’s power and freedom.

One of the earliest signs you can catch is a man’s jealousy of your success and status. In the psychological thriller Fair Play (2023), the male character reacts with intense insecurity when his girlfriend is promoted at a hedge fund company. Gaslighting, emotional undermining, and passive-aggressive hostility follow quickly after hidden resentment sets in. The movie illustrates how a man’s fragile ego transforms admiration into resentment when confronted by his partner’s growing influence. He may claim to be supportive and initially tell you that your confidence is attractive, but over time, his body language reveals something else. He begins to stiffen at talks regarding promotions or shifting for better pay, you may witness his attempts to downplay your achievements by calling you ‘over ambitious’ or ‘too loud’ to frame your assertiveness as a flaw rather than a strength. Another one of the textbook favorites is a man giving you the title of ‘high maintenance’ or ‘too demanding’. As a woman, you need to know that is code for ‘your standards are high and he is not going to work towards meeting them’. And these labels usually are thrown around when a woman asks for basic respect, consistency, and emotional accountability.

Betrayal: a reflection, not a verdict

The most disturbing fact is that insecure men often don’t have emotional accountability, but still think that they are entitled to your care in return. They give you breadcrumbs and expect you to be understanding, forgiving, and loving at all times. If you notice these patterns, know that his inability to manage the situation is the problem, not your resilience. When we see Thewizardliz’s case, a man who cheats on an emotionally grounded, self-assured, and supportive woman, it is not a sign of her inadequacy but a mirror of his character. This kind of betrayal is not just personal but symbolic of the deeper discomfort men have when women embody self-worth and clarity. Men often cheat not because their partner is inadequate, but because they are unable to deal with the emotional expectations that come with intimacy, loyalty, or development. Men who cannot bear to be with a woman who does not need to be fixed, a woman who knows her value, will seek validation elsewhere.

Power over Pleasing

Thewizardliz’s story is a painful reminder to all the women out there, regardless of how wise, confident, and successful you are, you are always under the spiteful gaze of men who fear confident women and their voices, which is well worded in this article. In a world where male mediocrity is celebrated and female excellence is punished, the greatest act of justice as a woman is to keep your standards high, heart soft, and mind sharp. As a woman, continue to power through these obstacles, and if your drive threatens a man instead of motivating him, let his burdens be his to unpack, not yours to carry. Be unapologetically powerful and never shrink yourself to please anyone who cannot meet you at your standards.