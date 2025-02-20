The Business of Enlightenment: Commodification of Spirituality

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Flame U chapter.

In this fast paced era, with deadlines, exams, events, and an overflowing to-do list, we always catch ourselves feeling desperate for a break. Many people around us feel the same way which is why burnout remedies have been on the rise. We have recently seen spirituality creep into the list of self care activities, finding its way into mainstream media like never before. However, somewhere between manifestation chants and curated collections of crystals on your instagram feeds- it makes you wonder, has spirituality also become just another product to sell?

Spirituality has always been a part of lives, permeating festivals, rituals, and family customs. However, a new form of spirituality, one geared toward mass consumption, has emerged in recent years. It is about connecting with your inner self through wellness vacations, astrological apps, energy-healing sessions, and high-end yoga brands. The ‘self actualization’ promised by these spirituality industries plays a capitalist game that thrives on neoliberal motifs around the capitalist market, self-improvement, and self-care, as well as nostalgia for past cultural standards. All of this comes with a cost.

Another aspect of the commodification of spirituality is that it is being promoted primarily among women, especially young, urban women who are juggling relationships, work-related stress, and social expectations. Self- care is vital but the urge to continuously better oneself through consumption can be draining.

Who Profits from Your Pursuit of Peace?

In India, spirituality has a strong cultural foundation. Yoga, meditation, and Ayurveda are among the practices that generations have passed down. However, in recent years these antiquated customs are being repackaged and marketed to us as high-end goods. For instance, spiritual influencers who have millions of followers sell merch, e-books, and courses. Instagram is filled with ads for week-long yoga retreats in exotic locations, which often cost a month’s salary. There is an ever growing markets for expensive malas, eco-friendly yoga mats, and bohemian-inspired meditation cushions. These offers increase the appeal and accessibility of spirituality, but they also cast doubt on its sincerity. Are we being sold a beautifully constructed illusion, or are we actually buying into the experience?

Anything that has demand turns into a commodity in a capitalist society. Spirituality is no different. So, who gains from this? The largest players in the rapidly expanding wellness sector are frequently multinational companies and well-known wellness influencers who take advantage of people’s spiritual anxieties. Personalities like SZA, Willow Smith, etc. sharing their wellness journey by linking it to spirituality, advertising practices that were around for centuries ago but repackaging it to be an exclusive practice, priced beyond the reach of average people. Ironically, spirituality is being marketed as a way to achieve “authenticity,” yet it comes in a consumerist, capitalist wrapper.

Reclaiming Authenticity in Your Spiritual Journey

So, how do we navigate our path towards inner peace without falling into a superficial cycle of consumerist culture, and without losing sight of the true meaning of spirituality? Spirituality is more about how one feels on the inside than how one seems on the outside. Purpose is what counts, whether you’re doing yoga in your pyjamas or meditation in a peaceful area of your house, it is important to keep your focus centred on the essence rather than the aesthetic. Explore free or reasonably priced resources rather than splurging on expensive retreats or courses. Read books, take part in local workshops, or talk to family elders who might have knowledge to impart. Knowing that your spiritual practice doesn’t have to fall into a certain box is important. It may be as easy as keeping a journal, going outside, or being grateful.